This 45m² extension changed an Edinburgh family's life

It all started when a young family got in touch with Edinburgh-based professionals Capital A Architecture after moving from London. They had bought a house in Corstorphine, a well-established neighbourhood on the west side of the city, which was a classic 1930's square-plan design. But while these houses are well built, their original designs don't suit modern living. The house had sufficient bedrooms and a large garden by Edinburgh standards, but it didn't have a hub for family life. The kitchen was tiny and disconnected from the living and dining rooms, nor did those rooms take advantage of the garden.

The family’s wish was to enjoy more space in their new home and have it opened up to the rear garden – and they got what they asked for…