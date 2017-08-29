This 45m² extension changed an Edinburgh family's life

It all started when a young family got in touch with Edinburgh-based professionals Capital A Architecture after moving from London. They had bought a house in Corstorphine, a well-established neighbourhood on the west side of the city, which was a classic 1930's square-plan design. But while these houses are well built, their original designs don't suit modern living. The house had sufficient bedrooms and a large garden by Edinburgh standards, but it didn't have a hub for family life. The kitchen was tiny and disconnected from the living and dining rooms, nor did those rooms take advantage of the garden.
The family’s wish was to enjoy more space in their new home and have it opened up to the rear garden – and they got what they asked for…
The client liked the idea of creating an open-plan living space. They wanted the kitchen, living and dining all in one room, yet without one area cluttering the next. They wanted to be able to watch television while cooking, reading or surfing the web, all in the same space, but not interfering with each other. This works quite well when open-plan spaces are L-shaped, but not square or rectangular.
By placing the new open-plan space to the rear of the house it can overlook the long garden. The design conjured up a very impressive sheltered deck, complete with a deep overhanging roof. This intermediate space allows the family to be outdoors on days when the weather doesn’t really play along and still enjoy the fresh green backyard views.
The generous, north-facing glazing ensures that lots of light filters indoors without harsh glares. Spanning 3m x 6m, this glass-clad surface also provides an excellent view of the garden throughout the day.
But what is the significance of north light? As it doesn't cast shadows or create glare, it proves to be ideal illumination for actions like reading, cooking and watching TV. With a highly efficient aluminium frame and double glazed unit, this wall of glass keeps the open-plan space warm and well lit.
Of course it wasn’t just a simple case of adding new rooms and a backyard porch to the house – this project involved extensive renovation of the existing house. The wiring and plumbing had to be renewed, the roof repaired and the entire property redecorated.
The extension forms a new entrance to the house, which reduces the need to use the existing front door. This allows the existing hallway to become more private. Another advantage was that the project ensured a clear division between public spaces and private areas in the house.
