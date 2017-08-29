Your browser is out-of-date.

This 45m² extension changed an Edinburgh family's life

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Contemporary House Extension, 22 Featherhall Crescent North, Edinburgh, Capital A Architecture Capital A Architecture Detached home
It all started when a young family got in touch with Edinburgh-based professionals Capital A Architecture after moving from London. They had bought a house in Corstorphine, a well-established neighbourhood on the west side of the city, which was a classic 1930's square-plan design. But while these houses are well built, their original designs don't suit modern living. The house had sufficient bedrooms and a large garden by Edinburgh standards, but it didn't have a hub for family life. The kitchen was tiny and disconnected from the living and dining rooms, nor did those rooms take advantage of the garden. 

The family’s wish was to enjoy more space in their new home and have it opened up to the rear garden – and they got what they asked for…

A new open-plan space

The timber cladding extends up the wall to form a door into the garden store. Capital A Architecture Detached home garden store,patio,decking,cladding,door,contemporary,modern
Capital A Architecture

The timber cladding extends up the wall to form a door into the garden store.

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

The client liked the idea of creating an open-plan living space. They wanted the kitchen, living and dining all in one room, yet without one area cluttering the next. They wanted to be able to watch television while cooking, reading or surfing the web, all in the same space, but not interfering with each other. This works quite well when open-plan spaces are L-shaped, but not square or rectangular.

A new view

Sheltered Deck Overlooking Rear Garden Capital A Architecture Zengarden Patio,Deking,shelter,garden,modern,edinburgh
Capital A Architecture

Sheltered Deck Overlooking Rear Garden

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

By placing the new open-plan space to the rear of the house it can overlook the long garden. The design conjured up a very impressive sheltered deck, complete with a deep overhanging roof. This intermediate space allows the family to be outdoors on days when the weather doesn’t really play along and still enjoy the fresh green backyard views.

Large glazed extension

Large Glazed Extension Capital A Architecture Detached home glazing,north facing,edinburgh,contemporary,modern
Capital A Architecture

Large Glazed Extension

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

The generous, north-facing glazing ensures that lots of light filters indoors without harsh glares. Spanning 3m x 6m, this glass-clad surface also provides an excellent view of the garden throughout the day. 

But what is the significance of north light? As it doesn't cast shadows or create glare, it proves to be ideal illumination for actions like reading, cooking and watching TV. With a highly efficient aluminium frame and double glazed unit, this wall of glass keeps the open-plan space warm and well lit. 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Open-plan kitchen and dining

Open Plan Kitchen / Dining Capital A Architecture Built-in kitchens Extension,modern,open plan,edinburgh
Capital A Architecture

Open Plan Kitchen / Dining

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Of course it wasn’t just a simple case of adding new rooms and a backyard porch to the house – this project involved extensive renovation of the existing house. The wiring and plumbing had to be renewed, the roof repaired and the entire property redecorated. 

The extension forms a new entrance to the house, which reduces the need to use the existing front door. This allows the existing hallway to become more private. Another advantage was that the project ensured a clear division between public spaces and private areas in the house. 

Let’s scope out a few more images for more inspiration.

Contemporary House Extension, 22 Featherhall Crescent North, Edinburgh, Capital A Architecture Capital A Architecture Built-in kitchens
Capital A Architecture

Contemporary House Extension, 22 Featherhall Crescent North, Edinburgh

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

open plan extension overlooking rear garden Capital A Architecture Modern living room open plan,edinburgh
Capital A Architecture

open plan extension overlooking rear garden

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

North facing glazing overlooking rear garden Capital A Architecture Modern living room edinburgh,rear garden,glazing
Capital A Architecture

North facing glazing overlooking rear garden

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Sheltered Deck Overlooking Rear Garden Capital A Architecture Detached home cantilever,rear deck,patio,garden
Capital A Architecture

Sheltered Deck Overlooking Rear Garden

Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture
Capital A Architecture

Next up on our viewing list: A mouth-watering Scottish bungalow conversion.

​10 fascinating ideas for ceiling design
We’d love to know what you think of this extension, terrace and open-plan family room.

