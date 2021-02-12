​9 perfect plants for the bedroom

As plants can provide freshness for every room of the house, it would be a huge unfairness to deprive your bedroom of a potted plant or two. After all, a bedroom plant brings greenness to your resting spot, which also helps to enhance relaxation levels.

The fear that some people have that plants can contaminate indoor air is completely unfounded. Some even advise against plants in a bedroom because they release more carbon dioxide than oxygen during the night. The amount is, however, absolutely safe and, on closer inspection, it is revealed that having plants in your house helps to promote a healthy and comfortable indoor climate.

Thus, don’t hesitate when it comes to scoping out plants for bedrooms. And should you be wondering which ones are more suitable for your sleeping spaces, then check out these recommendations.



