​9 perfect plants for the bedroom

As plants can provide freshness for every room of the house, it would be a huge unfairness to deprive your bedroom of a potted plant or two. After all, a bedroom plant brings greenness to your resting spot, which also helps to enhance relaxation levels.
The fear that some people have that plants can contaminate indoor air is completely unfounded. Some even advise against plants in a bedroom because they release more carbon dioxide than oxygen during the night. The amount is, however, absolutely safe and, on closer inspection, it is revealed that having plants in your house helps to promote a healthy and comfortable indoor climate.
Thus, don’t hesitate when it comes to scoping out plants for bedrooms. And should you be wondering which ones are more suitable for your sleeping spaces, then check out these recommendations.
As far as plants for a bedroom go, this is definitely one example that should not be absent from any house! We are absolute fans of this exotic palm tree, which can create a tropical feel in any space through its long, sword-shaped leaves. The Yucca palm can reach a size of up to five meters if it has enough room for growth. However, it is very maintenance-friendly, which means you can easily stop those leaves from taking up too much space in your room via the occasional trimming.
Being a very strong plant, it only requires watering every other day. Just ensure that it’s provided with enough natural lighting.
Due to its timeless elegance, the orchid has, for decades, become an important natural element in modern households. These beautiful tropical flowers provide a special flair and colour-wise present a visually pleasing add-on to literally any room in the house.
For plant novices, we advise that you go with the Moth orchid. This type is very robust and accustomed to warm temperatures and little light. Therefore, it is sure to survive a bedroom that gets little sunlight – however, be sure to keep it as close to the window as possible.
It is uncomplicated, looks interesting and has succulent qualities—the bowstring hemp is another favourite on our list. Fresh greenness is transported to your bedroom by its rich green hues, and since the bowstring hemp is very sturdy and easy to clean, you don’t have much maintenance that comes with this plant.
This plant originally comes from Africa and Asia, making it used to dry regions. Therefore, it prefers full sun exposure and which is why you should place it near your bedroom window.
An evergreen that can quickly capture the hearts of the entire household, this plant option adds a fresh and subtle touch to any room. Originally, this plant originates from regions around the Pacific, making it used to very humid areas. However, this plant grows best when regularly supplied with water, as prolonged stages of drought can kill it quite quickly.
From professional Gardeners to expert Architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more.
Jasmine, Gardenia and Stephanotis are wonderful options when it comes to placing indoor plants in the bedroom. The white flowers provide a serene and subtle touch that can beautifully enhance any room’s colours and décor.
When it comes to amounts of shade, these plants like it ‘medium’. They also require a lot of moisture, especially on hot days when it’s best to spray their leaves with some water as well.
Calla lilies, like orchids, are classic choices for bedroom plants. Providing beautiful blossoms, this flower can treat your bedroom space to whites, yellows, or even hot reds to enhance your room’s furnishings.
The calla blooms approximately in the period from January to April, and retreats into a slumber phase during the warmer summer months. Ensure that your bedroom has enough air and light to make the calla shows its best side.
A tree in the bedroom? Why not? It is the traditional symbol of tranquillity and balance and, thus, the perfect plant for your relaxing space. The Bonsai tree can be the ideal décor piece for each and every bedroom, and with its delicate and very fine leaves and shapes, it has an extremely soothing look about it.
Bonsai trees originate from Asia, yet have long ago conquered the hearts of plant lovers worldwide. However, these small trees require a lot of attention and care and should only be purchased if you’re willing to commit. And if you plan on using it as a bedroom plant, know that the more lighting the bonsai tree gets, the faster it grows.
Lavender is one of the most popular plant species ever, but if you decide to place a lavender plant in the bedroom, make sure you provide it with enough light. This is the most important basis for a flowering, radiant and fragrant lavender plant.
Of course lavender can also bloom beautifully outdoors, but if your bedroom provides adequate fresh air and incoming light, it can become the perfect décor piece.
Nothing beats a beautiful bouquet of colourful flowers, especially popular options like roses, carnations or tulips.
A definitive advantage is the freshness and naturalness that these blossoms bring into your room, and every flower has its own unique character and style. But just see how creative you can get by mixing them up and playing with different colours.
Be sure to chat to plant experts (like the people at your local nursery) to see what other plants can best style up your bedroom with colours and freshness.
But it’s not only plants in bedrooms that we’re rooting for, as having them in other parts of your home have proven to boost concentration and productivity levels. A particular study found that adding plants to your study / home office could also enhance productivity by up to 15%, as they provide a “micro break” from our screens / desks that can improve concentration.
If you suffer from Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), you know how difficult the dark, cold winter can be. And one of the recommendations is lots of indoor flowers and greenery to help perk you up, such as Winter Jasmine’s enticing scent and white winter blooms. Or the Goldfish Plant’s bright orange flowers that can serve as a reminder that warmer days (and colours) will be back again.
From potted plants to colours, have a look at some of homify’s best grey bedroom ideas.