Luxury recliner sofas

Sofas offer comfort and luxury to our homes. After a hard day, or even an easy one, there is nothing like coming home and reclining to relax away any stress. Made in a huge variety of designs, the ways you can recline are endless. From mechanised sofas, to ones where the backs move and others where you can do it manually or just sink into them naturally. We can guarantee comfort from the selection below. A recliner sofa doesn't have to be one of those ugly ones that you see everywhere, it can be unique, bespoke and very individual. It can thrill guests who come into our homes and who want to relax in sumptuous style. Your living room doesn't have to be standard, it can be the one to create a whole new style of its own, with a lovely reclining sofa.
This colour of this sofa really isn't for everyone. It will suit the bold and the brave, the people who go for personal preference over anything else. It is luxurious and different and really stands out, acting as a statement piece in your living room, as well as a sofa. Made from leather and in the colour mustard, this sofa stands out from the crowd. It is bright and would offer a great contrast to any room. The fact that it reclines is the defining feature. You come home from work, you get a drink and your favourite book, sit down and just kick back and relax. With the push of a button, the recline mechanism kicks in requiring no effort from you at all.
Days can be gruelling. They can really be a hard task master, setting us on edge and the lure of going home can be our biggest driver to get through the day. Those days are the days you don't want to do anything and we see that. Sometimes, just sometimes, the need to laze is a feeling you should just give in to. And the easier it is to relax, the more inclined we are to recline, so to speak. With one push, this sofa reclines into a comfortable position without you having to move much at all. Perfect.
Not everything is about the modern touch of a button approach to reclining. On occasion we need to remember a time before modern furniture. This Art Deco set from Witch Antiques is a perfect example of older furniture that is both beautiful and functional. With large sweeping arms, scrolled backs and walnut veneers, it looks and feels classic and luxurious. The style and seating position mean you just sit in it and naturally find yourself reclining. This set is truly something different.
Another bold statement, but not in mustard this time. Pink… fuchsia… lovely whichever shade of pink this sofa is. Some sofas only recline at one end, or if you are lucky, at two ends. Rarely is it you find a stylish sofa that reclines all the way along, meaning no arguments over who gets to recline. Not only that, it reclines to three different positions. From slightly to practically lying down, it offers a really good variety of positions for three people. The headrests move with you too, so whether you are reading or utterly relaxing, this sofa is an excellent and stylish addition to any living room.
Mixing a chaise with a regular sofa and a recliner, this sofa offers a little bit of everything. In a chequered brown scheme, this recliner is incredibly bold and not for the faint at heart. The tones of brown mean that it would fit in with most neutral decors. The pattern, however, is very unique and individual.
Once again, we are looking at reclining with a difference. Every space is different and sofas can be bespoke, or entirely made to suit the buyers own needs. Usually a chaise is something you would find under a window in terms of lounging and reclining. This design is totally unique and it won't be the same twice as they are made to measure. You can sit down and look out the window, or relax leaning against the padded ends. It puts a lovely spin on the term 'recline'.
The material on this sofa looks very soft, warm and inviting. The back headrests are moveable as well as the base units. This means you can recline in a variety of positions to suit your mood. From watching television to reading books or just kicking back and chatting, this sofa is perfect for them all. Invite friends round to chill out and put the world to rights or get the whole family together for a film night, whatever your needs, do it in style.
This sofa is very modern in design. It sits perfectly in this room with straight edges, sleek design and it is very minimalist. It offers the user the ability to recline or sit with the addition of the footstools. Not a standard way to recline, but it offers great seating flexibility. Not to mention that it looks amazing and comfortable.
If you are looking for something a bit more relaxing, then this may just be what you had in mind. We love the way it looks and can easily imagine spending hours lazing about on this sofa. Reclining, lying, sitting or just perching. Whatever you decide to use this sofa for, you will be comfortable and relaxed.
Unlike the modern sofa above with straight lines and minimalist design, the Scaccomatto sofa is incredibly playful. With curved lines and movable pieces it opens this sofa up to varied of uses and reclining options. It is inviting and comfortable meaning you or your guests will feel welcomed on it. Made from eco leather or cotton, it is durable and hardwearing too.