Delightful designs for small bathrooms

The bathroom is a sacred temple in any home. It’s the place that we unwind the pressures of a long day under the hot steam of a shower. It’s a room for romantic escapes, accompanied by the soft glow of candlelight and the aroma of bath salts.
However, what happens when the bathroom is a small space? Well, with a little organisational ingenuity its functions will not be limited by its square feet. It will require astute storage, purposeful use of colour combinations, clever choices of materials and of course, mirrors!
With a harmonious combination of these decorative ideas, the small bathroom will retain its awesome and relaxing character and so, we decided to delve deep into design ideas for a small bathrooms.
Take notes and, as always, be inspired!
Nowadays, the rustic décor is gaining ground in small bathrooms. The classic bathtub, of course, is an important element of this decorative style. Given though the limitations in square feet, it will be a good idea to combine the bath with a shower. The bath-shower combo is an excellent use of limited bathroom space.
We love the small bathroom design from Kababie Arquitectos in the image above. The bath-shower is backed against a beautiful stone wall, while the room is illuminated with a soft white light hidden in the plastered ceiling. The end result is a tranquil bathroom.
Perhaps, the only addition we would recommend is a shower curtain or a glass partition to stop water flooding the floor!
As with every room in the house, the bathroom requires an adequate storage solution. The reason is pretty simple: organisational efficiency. After all, a messy bathroom will defeat its purpose of being a relaxing place. Large units are, however, impractical in a small bathroom so you will need to get inventive.
In the image above, colourful small cabinets surround the sink. The fact that some of the cabinets are open helps the room feel larger. Another clever way to utilise the space efficiently would be to use wicker baskets on the bathroom floor for extra storage.
Besides clever storage, a small bathroom must use colour combinations with purpose. The right set of colours can really visually enlarge the space. White, for example, reflects light , which helps a room feel brighter and more spacious. Colours such as blue, green and light red can bring a soothing and gentle sensation to any space.
A picture is worth a thousand words and that's how this space looks! A multi-coloured room that encompasses original furnishings and suggests summer, beach houses and warmer climates, through the use of a bright colour palette.
One of the main purposes of the décor in a small bathroom is to make the space feel larger than it is. As we have seen, the right colour combo is one way of achieving an expanded perception. Another way is with the use of smooth surfaces that can reflect light. Of course, we are referring to the use of mirrors.
They can be your best friends in a small bathroom's décor, especially if you install a mirror against a white wall, as it will help make your tiny bathroom feel lighter than ever.
Of course, having a small bathroom doesn't mean you should sacrifice fascinating décor for practicality. You will just need to make it multi-purpose. Have you ever considered setting up a ladder in your small bathroom?It’s a bold statement to install beauty while at the same time providing a simple yet effective storage solution. The rungs can hold towels, a change of clothes or even toiletries!
Finally, the typical material for bathroom tiles are ceramic, stone and glass. Fortunately, you can use any of these material in a small bathroom. If your bathroom has a lot of corners or your fittings are in close proximity, it will be better if you opt for smaller tiles.
In the image above, large marble tiles were chosen to give a sophisticated look to a small bathroom. Of course, marble can be an expensive material, so you can always go for imitation.
Having a small bathroom doesn't mean its functionality will be reduced. You will just need to get creative to make the most of limited dimensions!
