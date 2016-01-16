Delightful designs for small bathrooms

The bathroom is a sacred temple in any home. It’s the place that we unwind the pressures of a long day under the hot steam of a shower. It’s a room for romantic escapes, accompanied by the soft glow of candlelight and the aroma of bath salts.

However, what happens when the bathroom is a small space? Well, with a little organisational ingenuity its functions will not be limited by its square feet. It will require astute storage, purposeful use of colour combinations, clever choices of materials and of course, mirrors!

With a harmonious combination of these decorative ideas, the small bathroom will retain its awesome and relaxing character and so, we decided to delve deep into design ideas for a small bathrooms.

Take notes and, as always, be inspired!