How to add value to your home

Whilst an extension of your home might seem costly, the value it can add will more than likely deem the outlay a worthy investment. Sometimes it doesn't take much to drastically change the look and feel of a house, and seriously increase the resale value of your property. This home is one such example. The family home in the Dutch city of Delft has had a complete overhaul, changing the way the spaces of the home are used. A new glass conservatory has replaced the poorly-built previous extension, adhering to the brief for living spaces that have a stronger connection to the garden. A project of TIEN+ Architecten, the home now has a much more thoughtful layout, offering light-filled and open plan spaces for the family to enjoy.
The brief was create a space that has strong ties to the outdoors, that can still be used year-round. The idea of an all-glass conservatory was conceived, which would bring the occupants closer to the outdoors without having to be in the elements. Due to the dense garden to the rear of the home, privacy could still be maintained without sacrificing access to light; a challenge that has been met with great tenacity.
Not only is the rear wall of the conservatory built from glass panels, but the roof of the extension, too. The steel frame and open nature allow beautiful shadows the create an ever-changing visual effect like no other. The modern addition is a bold contrast to the existing brick house, yet it feels as though it has always been a part of the home. The generous ceiling height and neutral, earthy tones further enhance the feeling of almost being in the outdoors.
Not only was an extension made, but the floorplan has also drastically changed. The kitchen, which used to be located at the back of the house, has been moved towards the front to allow more fluidity between the living spaces. The sparse furnishings enhance the feeling of space, as does the reflective nature of the floor tiles.
The design of many 20th century houses throughout the world placed the kitchen at the rear of the house, with living spaces at the front. As families and their lifestyles shift, the desire for more open plan and better connected spaces in a home also becomes essential for a modern home. In order to do this, the home must adapt and change as we do. By pushing the more used rooms to the light-filled rear, the home can be lived in to its maximum potential. Here we see a kitchen that is ultra-modern, with chic, commercial style stainless steel benchtops and appliances.
The staircase has also shifted to allow for a more open plan layout. What used to act as a divide to the segmented spaces of the previous design, now complements the fluidity and function of the new spatial arrangement.
