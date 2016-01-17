This Country Home's on Top of the World

Located in the Upper Allgäu in the south of Germany, this home could have the most dramatic natural setting we've seen on homify, featuring powerful mountain ranges, grassy meadows and quaint farm houses that are full of rural charm.
The spectacular setting may draw the attention but this country house is no less intriguing. Its unusual architectural features and unique hybrid styling from Carlos Zwick Arhitekten create an odd juxtaposition of styles. Requested as part of the brief from their client, the expert team executed a home designed with perfection in the details, open flowing spaces and a strong a connection to the surrounding landscape.
Continue scrolling to see the the spectacular natural setting and the home's country aesthetic at play!
Captured at dusk, we provide you with a teaser of what is to come. We cannot infer much about the home from the image but we're provided with hints to the design. The country aspect of the home is in full force with the home taking on a barn-like form.
Illuminated brightly, the interiors are on show through the glazings that stretch across the entire ground level. We've kept you in the dark for now but don't worry, the home's dramatic setting is revealed in the next image…
We weren't lying when we said the home's setting is something spectacular. Imagine being able to wake up and have your morning coffee with this scenery on show. Many would do whatever it takes to live here, no matter what the challenges.
That being said, it was far from an easy process for the architect and owner. It took over two years for the home to be completed with the planning and building processes being halted by many issues. Despite all this, it's safe to say it was worth the effort.
Once inside we can appreciate the modern outlook of the interiors. Each room is shaded in stark white, which emphasises the double volume heights featured throughout. The architect has utilised a monochromatic scheme of textural differences that are further enhanced by the large expanses of glass. Soft timber found on the glass frames form part of the interior's visual and creates an instant connection with the landscape.
The main communal zone is created via an open floor plan that begins with a lounge area, which leads naturally onto a shared dining room and kitchen. In the lounge, there's a genuine relaxed vibe, which is all too fitting considering the setting. We are big fans of the seating, particularly the cute armchair.
As we move further inside we detect a certain Scandinavian influence within the décor, with the chosen furniture having a certain reserved tone.
Shades of chocolate brown and black feature here to provide a solid contrast to the white walls and ceilings. Kitchen cabinetry found to the rear of the image pick up on the same shade of black featured in the chairs.
A white-on-white scheme comes into full force inside the bathroom, with the whole space being a study of white. Even the custom fitted cabinets are white. Golden stained timber flooring gives a natural warmth to the space and acts as a much needed contrast.
