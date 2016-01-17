This Country Home's on Top of the World

Located in the Upper Allgäu in the south of Germany, this home could have the most dramatic natural setting we've seen on homify, featuring powerful mountain ranges, grassy meadows and quaint farm houses that are full of rural charm.

The spectacular setting may draw the attention but this country house is no less intriguing. Its unusual architectural features and unique hybrid styling from Carlos Zwick Arhitekten create an odd juxtaposition of styles. Requested as part of the brief from their client, the expert team executed a home designed with perfection in the details, open flowing spaces and a strong a connection to the surrounding landscape.

Continue scrolling to see the the spectacular natural setting and the home's country aesthetic at play!