This Macclesfield terrace will absolutely steal your heart

This project really enhanced the house’s style and functionality levels, seeing as the existing structure had no visual connection with the outdoor spaces. Only a store room had a view of the backyard garden and there was very little light seeping into the rear side of the house.

Fortunately, post-renovation, this is an entirely different story, as we can see by the windows and glazing treating us to sneak peeks of the indoor areas.

Need that expert look? Check out our range of professionals.