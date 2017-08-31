Why You Need Zen Garden in 10 Reasons

We’ve all heard or seen your typical Zen garden – a Japanese creation consisting mainly of gravel, stones and boulders. These, in their various styles that include curved shapes, have been around for centuries, originally created by Zen monks as part of their meditation rituals. In Japanese these creations are known as karesansui, translating into “dry landscape”).

Of course Zen gardens also enjoy immense popularity outside of Japan for obvious reasons: this type of garden is quite easy to maintain, especially when mainly gravel is used. Another reason is because of the visually appealing forms and shapes these gardens create, forming a beautiful and quiet touch to one’s home; a touch of serenity to the everyday hectic life.

That’s why we’re about to show you 10 of the most beautiful Zen gardens here on homify to inspire you for your own…