A traditional London home with an unexpected interior

A classic never goes out of style – that’s the general consensus when it comes to timeless pieces, whether it’s a song, film or classical-style house. And that is proven to us yet again by today’s homify 360° piece: a classic residential structure that, we are willing to bet, will still be considered timeless and elegant in 50+ years from now.

London team Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli is in charge of this beauty, which takes up a not-too-shabby area space of 160 m². So, come meet the Chelsea House.