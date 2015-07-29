An Extra Special Georgian Terrace

Richmond is without doubt one of the most desirable locations in London. Today, we're lucky enough to have a peek at the new interiors of one particular home located in this exclusive postcode area.
The period property has been transformed by the experts at Concept Interior Design & Decoration. Each room now boasts a fresh and modern design that is characterful and unique, thanks to a mix of vintage antiques, vibrant colours and rich textures. The designers have emphasised the original features inside the home, whilst simultaneously giving it a very contemporary and up-to-date feel.
Without further ado, let's begin our tour…
The exterior indicates that this property was built during the Georgian period, with the symmetry of the architecture, white façade and panelled windows all typical features of the period architecture.
The rose garden at the front contributes to the elegant 'fairy tale' look and it's fair to say that this is the sort of home many of us dream of owning! The paintwork is fresh and tidy, hinting at the immaculate interiors within.
The interior design scheme in the living room sets the tone for the rest of the home; simple, elegant and neutral. White walls are complemented by softer cream tones present in the upholstery and the Bath stone fireplace.
Antique mirror panels offer an interesting focal point, which reflects natural light and gives the walls a dynamic texture. The muted grey of the subtly integrated storage units are also a complementary addition to the room. We love the ribbon-effect candle holders, which stand at either end of the mantelpiece, as well as the metallic umbrella lampshades in the recessed walls.
It's the finishing touches that really make this home extra special!
A contemporary sofa is paired with a vintage style chest, doubling as a coffee table. Arty black and white photographs form a series along the wall, which gives the room personality without the need for bold colours.
The only burst of colour comes from the Union Jack cushion. The stained and faded effect separates the cushion from the run-of-the-mill Union Jack prints that have been so popular in recent years, contributing to the vintage feel in this room.
The dining room is light-filled and open, and we can easily imagine indulging in a drawn out brunch with the family around this stylish country style dining table. The tablecloth draws our eye to the nicely presented vintage dining set, which gives the room a more vibrant look overall.
However, the crowning glory is most definitely the Bath stone Aga surrounded by a contemporary walnut kitchen.
The bedroom is a sanctuary away from the hustle and bustle of every day life, so it's always best to keep the bright colours and patterns to a minimum. Neutral walls and crisp white bedding help to create an inviting and relaxing environment where daily stress can be forgotten.
Fresh flowers at the side of the bed are the perfect touch. Indoor plants create a connection to nature that has a positive effect on our subconscious and helps us to feel free and relaxed.
Last but not least is the contemporary bathroom. Marble tiles line the walls for a stylish look but, not only do the tiles look great, they are also practical and easy to maintain.
A walnut vanity introduces some warmth to the room and once more, a connection to the outdoors is established through the natural wood and flourish of green introduced through the plants. Clean lines and modern features keep the room looking fresh and tidy, just as a bathroom should.
