An Extra Special Georgian Terrace

Richmond is without doubt one of the most desirable locations in London. Today, we're lucky enough to have a peek at the new interiors of one particular home located in this exclusive postcode area.

The period property has been transformed by the experts at Concept Interior Design & Decoration. Each room now boasts a fresh and modern design that is characterful and unique, thanks to a mix of vintage antiques, vibrant colours and rich textures. The designers have emphasised the original features inside the home, whilst simultaneously giving it a very contemporary and up-to-date feel.

Without further ado, let's begin our tour…