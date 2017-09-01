​9 amazing terrace canopy ideas

Some are made of glass, others of fabric, reed or wood; some are fixed and some are movable, and some make use of a remote control; yes, today’s topic is canopies for terraces, patios and porches.

We all love our patios and porches, especially in the summer time, but with one season transitioning into another, we are often surprised by changing weather conditions, especially those unexpected downpours which force us to take shelter – and during these times, a terrace canopy proves to be most valuable. The only question is: Which canopy is right for my needs? At homify, we have very different canopy types on offer, from big to small, with a variety of materials and range of prices…