Is this the world's most incredible thatched home?

Our daily dose of inspiration (also called ‘homify 360°’) takes us to Zeeland today, the westernmost and least populous province of the Netherlands. Here is where Amsterdam-based team BNLA Architects are flaunting one of their prime portfolio samples: a stunning modern house that presents a dreamy lifestyle with a fresh ambience and a killer location.
So, how did this delightful design see the light of day? It all started when the experts in charge were commissioned to design a new house in the Duing area near Vlissingen. The beautiful plot chosen for the house is located in a wooden area just behind a dune that separates the area from the shore.
Ample legroom was necessary for the house, as five bedrooms were on the clients’ wish list, each with their own private bathroom. Thus, BNLA Architects came up with a design that not only provided the required spaces, but also offered the house a breathtaking visual link with its garden at the back.
Let’s take a look…
Stucco, stone, metal and wood make up the main building elements for the house’s structure, along with a thatched roof, obviously. And here we can see how the combination of natural stone and reeds gives the home a unique look that’s somewhere between contemporary and rustic, yet fully elegant.
One of the project’s important tasks was to integrate the house with the surrounding areas, allowing the family to enjoy their picture-perfect garden to heart’s content. This was achieved by installing glass folding doors of no less than 8 metres in length, firmly linking up the rear porch with the family room, which consists of an open-plan kitchen and dining area.
But it’s not only that decadent rear porch that’s styled up with wood; various areas inside the house also flaunt the visual appeal and versatility of this trusted material, including the staircase (which leads to the aforementioned five bedrooms).
And how dream-like are those circular lighting fixtures adding an otherworldly look to the interiors?
Raw materials can be glimpsed throughout the house, yet it is stone that dominates the material palette. Not only does it adorn this focal wall in the adjoining living room, it also decorates the exterior façade where the house’s walls meet up with the ground – an eye-catching touch that delivers style and character.
Let’s explore this dreamy design a bit more, shall we?
