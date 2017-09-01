Is this the world's most incredible thatched home?

Our daily dose of inspiration (also called ‘homify 360°’) takes us to Zeeland today, the westernmost and least populous province of the Netherlands. Here is where Amsterdam-based team BNLA Architects are flaunting one of their prime portfolio samples: a stunning modern house that presents a dreamy lifestyle with a fresh ambience and a killer location.

So, how did this delightful design see the light of day? It all started when the experts in charge were commissioned to design a new house in the Duing area near Vlissingen. The beautiful plot chosen for the house is located in a wooden area just behind a dune that separates the area from the shore.

Ample legroom was necessary for the house, as five bedrooms were on the clients’ wish list, each with their own private bathroom. Thus, BNLA Architects came up with a design that not only provided the required spaces, but also offered the house a breathtaking visual link with its garden at the back.

Let’s take a look…