How to stylishly furnish your home with a small budget

Good taste can’t be bought, but you can definitely mimic it through clever planning and copying. And while it’s true that a stunningly decorated house needs a big, fat wallet, there are various tips and tricks to follow that can help you style up your house’s interior spaces quite beautifully without the assistance of a gigantic budget.
The idea is to focus on minimalist designs, where the presence of clear space is more important than the absence of it. So, instead of picking out various décor and furniture pieces, only go with a select few, which already helps you save some money. Let’s take a look at this “low-budget-but-high-style” piece to turn your home into a cheekily decorated space.
Starting with a blank canvas? Good, that means you don’t need to unpack all your moving boxes, as not everything you own will be going into your newly decorated space. Only unpack the crucial pieces that you actually do need on a day-to-day basis. This way, you are slowly getting used to open and blank spaces in your home. And often it is this method that allows one to re-capture the beauty of old, existing items, like a singular piece of wall art grabbing attention against an otherwise blank wall – the visual effect will be much stronger than an entire gallery.
Should you already be living in your new home, it’s a bit more difficult. So, start packing away all unnecessary elements and store them away in the attic or basement!
When thinking about it, the minimalist style is actually a very practical one – the fewer items you need, the more money you have available to spend on those items, which means you can opt for the more costly ones. This is absolutely true for classic furniture, where a beautiful chair or designer sofa will become an absolute eye-catcher in a minimalist-style space. Of course the same can be said for lamps, floating shelves or even a pair of curtains. Luckily, a lot of shops sell exact replicas of costly pieces; it’s just a matter of shopping around for that luxurious-looking item.
Enhance your room’s elegance and character by opting for art pieces against the walls, bearing in mind that adequate breathing space is crucial. Scout the shops and flea markets for eye-catching prints, paintings, photographs and other beautiful pieces that can go with your interior style.
“Less is more” is the saying by which minimalism lives and breathes. That means renouncing any design that resorts to embellished designs or clutter.
Fortunately, there are numerous furniture options out there that can fit in perfectly with a minimalist-style design, flaunting a slim and clean shape. Another great thing is that individual pieces, like your multimedia system, sofa or dining table, are sure to look bigger when surrounded by empty space.
The 20th century has definitely blessed us with countless options in terms of furniture, designed to boost any interior space’s look and ambience. Whether it’s ceiling pendants or seating options, the history of furniture and décor has given us numerous choices to play with.
But it’s also important to think about the type of mood you want to create in your minimalist space, and the mood is brought in by your choice of furnishings. Will you go with the natural modern designs of Charles Eames, or the rather cool Scandinavian designs of Jørn Utzon? And there are definitely limitless imitations, from the playful elegance of Alvar Aalto to the more functional designs like Jean Prouvé and Arne Jacobsen.
A high-quality style is more often than not dependent on the smaller details. This includes, for example, carefully arranged touches like photos or souvenirs from travels on a credenza, giving the piece history and character. However, an inconspicuous thread that runs through the whole arrangement also increases the attractiveness of an apartment, for example, unusual frames for your pictures, which put the most diverse motifs in a common context.
This attention to detail not only ensures that visitors will have something to look at, but also helps you feel more at home.
Don’t forget about the importance of scents in your home, and there are steps you can take to help this along for each room.
1. Hang up wet towels outside whenever possible; this way, the bathroom won’t reek of wet fabrics all day long.
2. Take note in the scented soaps and shampoos you buy and put in your bathroom.
3. Don’t underestimate flower power, especially a neat bouquet in your living room.
4. Ventilate your bedroom adequately each morning and, when possible, let those bedspreads and pillowcases hang outside gathering fresh air.
5. For your kitchen, open windows and use the extractor hood whenever cooking, ensuring the whiff of food doesn’t travel throughout the entire house.
