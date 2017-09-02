Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

This modern home is a young family's dream come true

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Amsterdam-based BNLA Architects bring us our newest homify 360° highlight: a modern marvel situated in Nieuwkoop, a town and municipality in the western Netherlands. Its main discussion point? How about every single detail that make up this house, from its location (did we mention it’s built right next to a canal?) and exterior façade right up to the choice of coffee table in the living room.

But let’s start at the beginning. BNLA Architects were asked to design a modern family home for a new building project called 'de Zuidhoek', which encompasses no less than 93 new-built homes in several phases. Rather strict rules and regulations were put in place for these structures, such as the fact that each house must consist of a main two-storey volume, pitched roofing and can’t exceed the maximum height allowed.

Let’s take a look at the finished result

A fabulous build

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern houses
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

We are already in love with the house’s unique appearance, but can you start appreciating its mix of modern materials? Wood, stucco, brick and glass, among others, all play their part elegantly as they style up the monochrome look of the modern house’s façade. 

Notice the grey stones used to adorn the bottom half of the wall – each piece is twice as long as normal ones, chosen for their length to give a contemporary and luxurious look to the house.

Decked out in white

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern living room
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Just see how snow-whites hues (stretching from floor to ceiling) combined with an abundance of natural lighting illuminate this indoor space! Furniture and décor pieces in warm wood and stone-grey colours add striking touches, as well as comfy-looking elements to this open-plan living room.

The heart of the home

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern kitchen
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

The design of the house has been focused so that the kitchen is placed in the centre, flowing seamlessly into the surrounding areas, like a dining room and the aforementioned living room. 

From home stagers to interior architects, we have them all here on homify, and many more. Check out our professionals page.

A bedroom with a view

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern style bedroom
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

As noted, this house is fortunate enough to stand in a picture-perfect location, which obviously means that generous glass doors and windows have been inserted wherever possible to make that beautiful view stream indoors, as we can see here in the bedroom. 

Who knew the “less is more” look could be so elegant?

Let’s scope out some more images for additional inspiration.

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern bathroom
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern dining room
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern living room
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern houses
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Modern woonhuis aan het water, BNLA architecten BNLA architecten Modern houses
BNLA architecten

BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten
BNLA architecten

Up next – see why This magical Edinburgh flat is more than meets the eye.

How to stylishly furnish your home with a small budget
Share your thoughts on this house in our comments section, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks