This modern home is a young family's dream come true

Amsterdam-based BNLA Architects bring us our newest homify 360° highlight: a modern marvel situated in Nieuwkoop, a town and municipality in the western Netherlands. Its main discussion point? How about every single detail that make up this house, from its location (did we mention it’s built right next to a canal?) and exterior façade right up to the choice of coffee table in the living room.
But let’s start at the beginning. BNLA Architects were asked to design a modern family home for a new building project called 'de Zuidhoek', which encompasses no less than 93 new-built homes in several phases. Rather strict rules and regulations were put in place for these structures, such as the fact that each house must consist of a main two-storey volume, pitched roofing and can’t exceed the maximum height allowed.
Let’s take a look at the finished result
We are already in love with the house’s unique appearance, but can you start appreciating its mix of modern materials? Wood, stucco, brick and glass, among others, all play their part elegantly as they style up the monochrome look of the modern house’s façade.
Notice the grey stones used to adorn the bottom half of the wall – each piece is twice as long as normal ones, chosen for their length to give a contemporary and luxurious look to the house.
Just see how snow-whites hues (stretching from floor to ceiling) combined with an abundance of natural lighting illuminate this indoor space! Furniture and décor pieces in warm wood and stone-grey colours add striking touches, as well as comfy-looking elements to this open-plan living room.
The design of the house has been focused so that the kitchen is placed in the centre, flowing seamlessly into the surrounding areas, like a dining room and the aforementioned living room.
As noted, this house is fortunate enough to stand in a picture-perfect location, which obviously means that generous glass doors and windows have been inserted wherever possible to make that beautiful view stream indoors, as we can see here in the bedroom.
Who knew the “less is more” look could be so elegant?
Let’s scope out some more images for additional inspiration.