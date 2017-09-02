This modern home is a young family's dream come true

Amsterdam-based BNLA Architects bring us our newest homify 360° highlight: a modern marvel situated in Nieuwkoop, a town and municipality in the western Netherlands. Its main discussion point? How about every single detail that make up this house, from its location (did we mention it’s built right next to a canal?) and exterior façade right up to the choice of coffee table in the living room.

But let’s start at the beginning. BNLA Architects were asked to design a modern family home for a new building project called 'de Zuidhoek', which encompasses no less than 93 new-built homes in several phases. Rather strict rules and regulations were put in place for these structures, such as the fact that each house must consist of a main two-storey volume, pitched roofing and can’t exceed the maximum height allowed.

Let’s take a look at the finished result