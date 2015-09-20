Exquisite flooring

Top quality flooring can be hard to come by, especially with so many cheap flooring companies offering deals and discounts. Whilst these solutions may save money in the short term, long term they don't always withstand everyday living or meet expectations.
Busy people, children and pets can exhaust floors, which is why investing in top quality flooring is important. There are many styles, colours and materials available to choose from and homify want to make that decision as easy and fun as possible!
The gorgeous high ceilings, photo wall and shelving show this property to be well lived in and home to a big family. With the demands of everyday life, top quality flooring can't go a miss and anything else wouldn't be good enough for this property. The understated pattern of the flooring suits the white décor and period carvings.
The stunning conservatory in this example almost steals the show! The laminate flooring completes the look and opens out the space, providing safe access to the garden. This flooring can be accessorised with rugs, furniture or used as a music room. The skylights make this a great place to spend a summers evening or host a dinner party.
Wooden flooring can be thought as only suitable for inside but it also works amazingly well as decking. Garden furniture, BBQs and plants can safely be accommodated and the decking will withstand tough weather conditions and remain safe to walk on. The light colour is comlimented by outdoor lights and is easy to clean.
The grey tone of this patterned flooring is perfectly coordinated with the paint and chair upholstery. The chandelier and burning fire create a cosy and expensive look, which many home-owners wish to create. This choice of flooring is a great alternative to more common light timber that's often used in modern homes.
Matching flooring and kitchen cabinets is never usually a good idea but matching similar styles and colours can work very well. The grain of the two woods are going in opposite directions, thus creating a feeling of amplified space. The colours are classic and easy to match, made easier when black marble is used for the worktops.
Although galley kitchens have minimal space, good flooring should not be overlooked. A simple timber laminate is always a good choice as it can be easily cleaned and maintained, as well as being easy to match to the worktops. The white décor and tiling ties in well with the rest of the interior.
This parquet flooring has a beautiful, subtle orange tone, complimented perfectly by the terracotta colour accessories. Furniture is always a finishing touch but it truly can make the flooring sing! Parquet is popular as a flooring choice and it's easy to see why.
Crown Floors create the best British wool carpets in a variety of colours. This quality flooring is duck egg blue, matched with a contrasting white sofa and navy blue soft furnishings. Carpet can look old fashioned if it's used in the right environment; a living room or study is the perfect place.
This flooring is made from stone, wood and tile with sound absorption, so is great for music practice or kid's rooms. It also looks great when used as a heavier alternative to laminate. Babylon flooring is perfect in this home, with the wooden white cabinet.
Sometimes changing an entire carpet can be expense, so what's the alternative? A runner can bring vibrancy to any home, and is particularly effective in a home with plain décor.
Looking for something more solid? Try concrete flooring.