​10 Clever Tips to Protect Your Garden From the Sun

A comfortable seating spot in your garden is not enough, as protection from the sun is more important. After all, you don’t want to end up frying yourself while enjoying some fresh air, right? Besides, indulging in some coffee and cake is so much better when you’re not constantly squinting or fanning yourself because of the harsh glare. That’s why we’re bringing you these 10 solutions to challenge that hot summer sun and also add a stunning highlight to your garden design.
There are numerous options when it comes to simple fabric designs, like this stretched-out sail by C4Sun. Seeing as the design ensures the sail to be tight quite tightly, the result is a shaded spot free from fluttering fabrics.
Shade sails are not only functional, they offer up far more spacious solutions than awnings, as is proven by this extravagant design at the rear terrace of a single-family home.
Shade sails are available in numerous colours, like this bright-red example proves. Of course you can also have your shade sail custom made to fit in perfectly with your yard, garden or terrace.
Shade sails not only protect from UV rays; they are also perfect for providing a wet-free spot on your balcony or terrace, beautifully functioning as a canopy during unexpected downpours.
Here we see a more modern design offering up a shaded spot on the terrace, with the combination of steel and polyester fabric ensuring a first-class, sun-free lounging zone.
We can’t have an article about sun protection without including the classic solution: an umbrella or parasol, which are still going strong in today’s modern age.
Another popular way to protect an outdoor spot from the sun is this awning-style design. This particular example, in bright orange, can easily be retracted, depending on the amount of sun or shade you desire.
This beautiful design is perfect for shading this large terrace in Berlin. Arching slightly and elegantly upwards, it is also perfect for ensuring no rainfall will pool on top.
Whoever thinks that a shade sail needs to remain motionless at all times is wrong. See how this one, in cheery yellow, is rolled up and away when the need for some sun becomes prominent.
Lastly, we bring an option that combines a beautiful garden pergola with a shade sail, mixed with modern designs, of course. This system can be mounted freely or attached to the façade of your house.
