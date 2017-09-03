Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 Clever Tips to Protect Your Garden From the Sun

A comfortable seating spot in your garden is not enough, as protection from the sun is more important. After all, you don’t want to end up frying yourself while enjoying some fresh air, right? Besides, indulging in some coffee and cake is so much better when you’re not constantly squinting or fanning yourself because of the harsh glare. That’s why we’re bringing you these 10 solutions to challenge that hot summer sun and also add a stunning highlight to your garden design.

1. A nice sun sail

C4sun Sonnensegel, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

There are numerous options when it comes to simple fabric designs, like this stretched-out sail by C4Sun. Seeing as the design ensures the sail to be tight quite tightly, the result is a shaded spot free from fluttering fabrics.

2. A double sail

​C4sun: Doppelsegel elips4sun, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

Shade sails are not only functional, they offer up far more spacious solutions than awnings, as is proven by this extravagant design at the rear terrace of a single-family home.

3. Colours that pop

C4Sun Sonnensegel LEBEN SIE SCHÖN. Indoor & Outdoor // Die schönsten Formen des Schattens – der Wohndesignexperte „derraumhoch3“ hat sie - exklusiv, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration White
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Shade sails are available in numerous colours, like this bright-red example proves. Of course you can also have your shade sail custom made to fit in perfectly with your yard, garden or terrace.

4. Not only for the sun

Sonnensegel - Sonnenschutz der Extraklasse, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Shade sails not only protect from UV rays; they are also perfect for providing a wet-free spot on your balcony or terrace, beautifully functioning as a canopy during unexpected downpours.

5. A protected spot

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here we see a more modern design offering up a shaded spot on the terrace, with the combination of steel and polyester fabric ensuring a first-class, sun-free lounging zone.

6. A classic solution

homify Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration
homify

homify
homify
homify

We can’t have an article about sun protection without including the classic solution: an umbrella or parasol, which are still going strong in today’s modern age.

7. An awning-style design

Markise, derraumhoch3 derraumhoch3 Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Orange
derraumhoch3

derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3
derraumhoch3

Another popular way to protect an outdoor spot from the sun is this awning-style design. This particular example, in bright orange, can easily be retracted, depending on the amount of sun or shade you desire.

8. Cutting-edge designs

C4sun: Dreidimensionale Beschattungslösung für Dachterrassen, C4sun C4sun Balconies, verandas & terracesFurniture
C4sun

C4sun
C4sun
C4sun

This beautiful design is perfect for shading this large terrace in Berlin. Arching slightly and elegantly upwards, it is also perfect for ensuring no rainfall will pool on top.

9. Rolling it up

Sonnenschutz mal anders, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Modern bars & clubs Schools
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Whoever thinks that a shade sail needs to remain motionless at all times is wrong. See how this one, in cheery yellow, is rolled up and away when the need for some sun becomes prominent.

10. A cloth pergola

die Cubola, Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik GardenFencing & walls Aluminium/Zinc Beige
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik
Textile Sonnenschutz- Technik

Lastly, we bring an option that combines a beautiful garden pergola with a shade sail, mixed with modern designs, of course. This system can be mounted freely or attached to the façade of your house.

Which ones would you prefer for your sunny terrace?

