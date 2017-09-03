This revamped London home is the star of the street

Professional restoration and renovation team The Market Design & Build from London deserve today’s round of applause for our newest homify 360° highlight – a stunning North London home extension and loft conversion.
This project started when the client, who already owned a significantly large semi-detached property in North London, felt the need to completely transform his digs from a typical suburban dwelling into an exceptionally unique home.
The Market Design & Build was, of course, there to help turn his dream into reality, and this is the end result…
Of course a project of this grandiose size required the commitment of an elite team to give their all, as the property had to be stripped down to its bare shell and refurbished entirely with numerous alterations.
Some of the work completed quite perfectly includes:
• A double fronted porch, with paving stones installed in the driveway and a bespoke fence constructed from wooden slats, ensuring quite the prominent look amongst the surrounding properties.
• A utility room, including a separate cupboard, to house the Megaflo water cylinder.
• The existing side garage converted into a sizable water closet, cloak room and external storage area.
• A master bedroom with walk-in wardrobe and beautifully tiled en-suite shower room.
• A fully tiled family bath/shower room.
The rear side flaunts quite the modern look, thanks to the large extension that houses an open-plan kitchen, dining area and living space. And let’s not forget how beautifully it flows onto a spacious terrace before transforming into a fresh-green yard and garden.
Other works completed on this project includes:
• New wiring & plumbing
• Installing water underfloor heating in the entire ground floor
• Electric underfloor heating in all the shower rooms / bathrooms
• New architraves, skirting and alcoves
• External lighting in the front and rear garden.
To make the most of the new rear extension / open-plan family room, two large sky lanterns were installed on the flat roof. In addition, the rear opening was treated to generous glass sliding doors, from top to bottom, ensuring a decadent amount of garden views and natural lighting come flooding in on a daily basis.
Need that expert interior (or exterior) look? Check out our range of professionals.
The top part of the house also underwent some significant alterations, including a loft space consisting of an office and large bedroom, complete with en-suite shower room.
One of the main elements carried over from the existing building was the original parquet flooring in the ground floor hallway – ensuring some vintage character to coincide with the new modern additions.
Let’s treat ourselves to some more high-quality photos of this high-quality project.
Up next for your viewing pleasure: This wraparound extension will leave you breathless.