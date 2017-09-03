This revamped London home is the star of the street

Professional restoration and renovation team The Market Design & Build from London deserve today’s round of applause for our newest homify 360° highlight – a stunning North London home extension and loft conversion.

This project started when the client, who already owned a significantly large semi-detached property in North London, felt the need to completely transform his digs from a typical suburban dwelling into an exceptionally unique home.

The Market Design & Build was, of course, there to help turn his dream into reality, and this is the end result…