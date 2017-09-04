​The 6 most beautiful ideas for high walls

Homes with high walls are truly a noble sight and offer so much space for creativity. However, it doesn’t come without its fair share of challenges—wall lights and curtains, for example, need to be placed higher. But your imagination should not let something this minor hold it back; instead, rather focus on the wealth of possibilities high walls produce.

High walls offer opportunities to create attractive interior spaces, whether with the walls themselves or the ceilings, or both. And that is why we are bringing you a few ideas today…