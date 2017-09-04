The Kensal Green maisonette with truly dazzling decor

We’re off to Kensal Green for today’s homify 360° discovery, and this gem comes from the expert home-staging team London Home Staging Ltd. The project that they’re sharing with us? A beautiful modern renovation of a 1st-floor maisonette.
But first a little back story: after having recently underwent a renovation, the client wanted to keep the modern and minimal style of the structure through the furnishings whilst still demonstrating a practical layout and look that could suit young professionals or families.
The end result? A simple design that allows the architectural features (like the vaulted ceilings, modern lighting and restored radiators) instead to attract potential buyers’ attention.
Although decked out in modern style, there’s something very classic about the house’s interior look, especially here in the living room. Is it the monochrome colour palette? The vintage-type fireplace, perhaps? We can’t tell, but we do know that the result is tremendously pleasing.
A hop and a skip away and we’re in the kitchen, which shares its open-plan layout with the aforementioned living room – and here the style enjoys a unique position somewhere in-between ‘modern’ and ‘minimalist’.
The architect has lifted the ceiling of the bedroom into the roof space, in the process creating a great sense of space in what was actually a fairly small room. The design style was kept simple, yet touches of plush fabrics and monochrome contrasts give off a soft luxurious ambience.
The bedroom located in the loft enjoys a much softer style, not only via the whites and creams of the colour palette, but also thanks to the natural lighting flooding indoors.
Let’s scope out a few more images, shall we?
