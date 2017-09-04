The Kensal Green maisonette with truly dazzling decor

We’re off to Kensal Green for today’s homify 360° discovery, and this gem comes from the expert home-staging team London Home Staging Ltd. The project that they’re sharing with us? A beautiful modern renovation of a 1st-floor maisonette.

But first a little back story: after having recently underwent a renovation, the client wanted to keep the modern and minimal style of the structure through the furnishings whilst still demonstrating a practical layout and look that could suit young professionals or families.

The end result? A simple design that allows the architectural features (like the vaulted ceilings, modern lighting and restored radiators) instead to attract potential buyers’ attention.