Top 5 projects of the week: Suburban renovations to rural restorations

House in Chandlers Ford II
Renovating a home and watching a once tired and neglected building become something special and homely is a uniquely rewarding feeling. This week was all about renovations, both big and small. From across Britain, and indeed around the world, we brought you projects of various flavours to suit all tastes. Let's see which homes made the cut.

An unexpected timber extension

The Cube, Winchester, Adam Knibb Architects Adam Knibb Architects Modern houses
Adam Knibb Architects

The Cube, Winchester

Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects
Adam Knibb Architects

Topping this week's list was the aptly-named Cube House in Winchester. The semi detached suburban house was typical of period, with a poor layout and limited access to light. The cube-like extension addressed the issues of space, light, as well as modernity. To see how it looks from all angles, click here.

The disco house

House in Hiltingbury II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
LA Hally Architect

House in Hiltingbury II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

Second was a beautiful home in Hampshire which employed a typical look and feel of red brick and timber for the exterior, with a bright and fresh interior dominated by white tones. With a new internal layout and rear extension, the home has been updated to suit the owner's desire for more space and more light. Click here to take the full tour.

The rural farm with industrial soul

Court Farm Barn, Designscape Architects Ltd Designscape Architects Ltd Rustic style houses
Designscape Architects Ltd

Court Farm Barn

Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd
Designscape Architects Ltd

This beautiful old barn had unfortunately seen better days, falling into a state of neglect. Barn conversions are a favourite on homify, and this example shows why. The old threshing barn has been converted into a stunning example of idyllic rural living, adding a number of modern elements that perfectly complement the existing historic features. To see the new internal spaces again, click here.

Modernising a dated bungalow

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern houses
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

This old bungalow has in need of an upgrade, so it was decided that a number of extensions would be added, with a new internal refurbishment to match. The understated exterior of neutral tones could never give away the colourful and characterful interior it hides. Click here to see what we mean.

Before & after: A revamped city pad

Reciclaje en Colegiales, Parrado Arquitectura Parrado Arquitectura Eclectic style houses
Parrado Arquitectura

Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura
Parrado Arquitectura

Rounding out this week's top 5 was a charming renovation of a townhouse in Argentina. 'Chorizo houses' are typical to Argentinian cities, characterised by their long and thin design. To see the horrible state this house was in before, and the finished result after work was completed, click here.

Which was your favourite project this week? Let us know in the comments.

