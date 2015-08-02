Top 5 projects of the week: Suburban renovations to rural restorations

Renovating a home and watching a once tired and neglected building become something special and homely is a uniquely rewarding feeling. This week was all about renovations, both big and small. From across Britain, and indeed around the world, we brought you projects of various flavours to suit all tastes. Let's see which homes made the cut.
Topping this week's list was the aptly-named Cube House in Winchester. The semi detached suburban house was typical of period, with a poor layout and limited access to light. The cube-like extension addressed the issues of space, light, as well as modernity. To see how it looks from all angles, click here.
Second was a beautiful home in Hampshire which employed a typical look and feel of red brick and timber for the exterior, with a bright and fresh interior dominated by white tones. With a new internal layout and rear extension, the home has been updated to suit the owner's desire for more space and more light. Click here to take the full tour.
This beautiful old barn had unfortunately seen better days, falling into a state of neglect. Barn conversions are a favourite on homify, and this example shows why. The old threshing barn has been converted into a stunning example of idyllic rural living, adding a number of modern elements that perfectly complement the existing historic features. To see the new internal spaces again, click here.
This old bungalow has in need of an upgrade, so it was decided that a number of extensions would be added, with a new internal refurbishment to match. The understated exterior of neutral tones could never give away the colourful and characterful interior it hides. Click here to see what we mean.
Rounding out this week's top 5 was a charming renovation of a townhouse in Argentina. 'Chorizo houses' are typical to Argentinian cities, characterised by their long and thin design. To see the horrible state this house was in before, and the finished result after work was completed, click here.