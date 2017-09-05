A London couple's heart-warming kitchen extension

London-based team The Market Design & Build, a professional firm specialising in restorations and renovations, deserve a round of applause for today’s homify 360° gem: a stunning and light-filled rear extension that was beautifully transformed into a family-style kitchen.

It all began when Mr & Mrs O’Reilly of London appointed The Market Design & Build to set up a new open-plan kitchen/dining space at the rear side of their family home, in addition to completing some internal alterations.

But before we breathe (or write) one word further about what transpired, let’s throw in some top-quality photos for visual inspiration.