A London couple's heart-warming kitchen extension

London-based team The Market Design & Build, a professional firm specialising in restorations and renovations, deserve a round of applause for today’s homify 360° gem: a stunning and light-filled rear extension that was beautifully transformed into a family-style kitchen.
It all began when Mr & Mrs O’Reilly of London appointed The Market Design & Build to set up a new open-plan kitchen/dining space at the rear side of their family home, in addition to completing some internal alterations.
But before we breathe (or write) one word further about what transpired, let’s throw in some top-quality photos for visual inspiration.
It’s not hard at all to spot the new extension at the back of the house (hint: it’s the one in white). And thanks to generous glass doors neatly folding out of the way, we can catch a glimpse of the new space inside.
But before we take a closer look, let’s first take a few seconds to appreciate the charming and functional way in which the open-plan kitchen flows out onto the stone-floor terrace, in effect adding more legroom to the family room housed inside the extension.
Thanks to creative thinking and a commitment to excellence, a modern, open-plan kitchen (complete with breakfast bar) is now the winning design here at the back of the house. Adding in skylights allows even more batches of natural lighting to flow indoors, turning even the greyest of days into a cheery ambience in this spacious room.
Of course the dashing colour palette (a soft neutral scheme that makes the spots of yellows become even more cheerful and prominent) also deserves recognition for giving this entire open-plan layout a summer-style vibe.
Can you spot the various touches that ensure this kitchen is not only about beauty, but brains as well? Notice the numerous cabinets providing storage opportunities; the top-notch appliances; the breakfast bar offering up a neat area that’s perfect for everything from informal dining to working or doing homework – quite a crucial add-on in any family home, don’t you agree?
Need a professional touch in your kitchen (or bathroom or garden… )? Check out our range of experts here on homify.
But it’s not only an open-plan kitchen, dining- and living room that is now being flaunted in this new extension. The additional legroom ensured that an extra bathroom (complete with modern shower) also saw the light of day, adding so much convenience to this family’s lifestyle, especially on those busy, rushed mornings.
Let’s scope out a few more images that speak of this extension’s delightful design.
Up next for your viewing pleasure: This Dulwich loft conversion is like none you'll have seen.