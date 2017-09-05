Your browser is out-of-date.

​Unique living spaces: 20 cool houses with flat roofs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern houses
Hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as a flat-roof house. It is therefore no wonder that they are experiencing a comeback in architecture. Whether they are copying the famous Bauhaus designs or coming up with innovative new looks for modern experts, there is no denying the timeless elegance of flat-roof structures.  

But it’s not just about looking beautiful – due to their practical nature, flat-roof houses have become sought-after designs for many builders and architects. As there are no sloping roofs and ceilings, it makes the houses’ upper floors perfect for additional living, whether as an extra indoor room or an outdoor terrace

To convince you even further, have a look at these 20 houses with flat roofs, into which we would move immediately!

1. A house with individual style

Cascade House - Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany, Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH Modern houses
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

Cascade House—Single Family House in Bürstadt, Germany

Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH
Helwig Haus und Raum Planungs GmbH

We are amazed by just looking at this flat-roof house, which flaunts a super modern look thanks to the cube shapes making up the various volumes.

Let our vast range of professionals (such as architects, interior designers, etc.) help you conjure up the house (or rooms) of your dreams.

2. Futuristic architecture

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

Many flat-roof homes are so inspirational due to their perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. This example provides open, spacious rooms that have fantastic views of that beautiful wooden deck and pool.

3. A slanting flat roof

Fonds Gouvart, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

Surrounded by unspoiled nature, this dream house combines a natural charm with an innovative design. Besides the sloping roof, the open spaces and small veranda in front add to the overall charm of the house.

4. A luxurious wooden house

Maison bioclimatique BBC à Montmorency, FR, Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg Modern houses
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d&#39;Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg
Atelier d'Architecture Marc Lafagne, architecte dplg

This model shows us that wooden houses can combine comfort and luxury. The natural charm of the house is perfectly complemented by the modern design.

5. The modern family house

Lili Wood, AMBA AMBA Modern houses
AMBA

AMBA
AMBA
AMBA

With its innovative cubic shape and premises on two floors, this house impresses us. Thanks to the generous front windows, we have not only a fantastic view, but an everlasting bright and welcoming ambience.

6. Tradition meets modernity

Maison dans les arbres, ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL Modern houses
ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL

ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D&#39;ARCHITECTURE ET D&#39;URBANISME MARTIAL
ATELIER D'ARCHITECTURE ET D'URBANISME MARTIAL

Anyone who loves to combine traditional and modern materials will surely like this flat-roofed house. The combination of wood and elements of modern architecture complement each other perfectly.

7. Perfect modern elegance

Villa GP, frederique Legon Pyra architecte frederique Legon Pyra architecte Modern houses
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte
frederique Legon Pyra architecte

On a layout of 250 m² we find this luxurious creation, which makes this flat-roof house quite unique. Elegant glass balustrades and refined lighting ensure the best of the best touches.

8. Idyllic nature—living on the forest slope

Maison cubiste - Mention au Palmarès départemental de l'Architecture et de l'Aménagement du Doubs 2011 , Cléo Chatelet Architecte Cléo Chatelet Architecte Modern houses
Cléo Chatelet Architecte

Cléo Chatelet Architecte
Cléo Chatelet Architecte
Cléo Chatelet Architecte

A flat-roofed house made of natural wood is particularly fitting for a house in a rural location. This example shows off different types of wood that have been combined, harmoniously making up the entire volume.

9. For minimalists

War House, Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG Modern houses
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG

Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG
Allegre + Bonandrini architectes DPLG

When it comes to flat-roof houses, one often does not need more than one level, as the rectangular construction offers sufficient space for all rooms. This example provides generous glazing through which the residents can enjoy a beautiful view and bright indoor ambience.

10. A house overlooking the pool

Villa / Palm -Hills Residence / Hua-Hin / Thaïlande, LE LAB Design LE LAB Design Modern houses
LE LAB Design

LE LAB Design
LE LAB Design
LE LAB Design

One single element can become a central highlight, as is seen by this modern example where the various rooms all open up onto that swimming pool.

11. Nature and innovation

MAISON L33, Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D Modern houses
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D
Cendrine Deville Jacquot, Architecte DPLG, A²B2D

A perfect interaction—modern architecture in the shape of a cube is combined with traditional wood. A charming house for lovers of natural materials.

12. A modern structure for the family

Maison à toit plat contemporaine, CMD Maisons Florène CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène

CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène
CMD Maisons Florène

With four bedrooms and large living rooms, this house is a fine example of a multi-storey flat-roofed house that offers its residents a high degree of design and functionality.

13. Inspired by the Bauhaus

Neubau eines Einfamilienhaus, Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs Modern houses
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs

Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs
Ingenieurbüro für Planung und Projektmanagement Hangs

Featuring a minimalist design, reminiscent of Bauhaus aesthetics, this house is perfect for those who prefer clear lines and neutral colours.

14. Modern cubism

SOLUTION 3D EN ARCHITECTURE, DEC-DESIGN DEC-DESIGN Modern houses
DEC-DESIGN

DEC-DESIGN
DEC-DESIGN
DEC-DESIGN

In addition to the extravagant, cubic shape of the house, it offers the best privacy for its residents, thanks to its narrow windows.

15. Playing with opposites

Maison | Carry-le-Rouet, Christian Fares Christian Fares Minimalist houses
Christian Fares

Christian Fares
Christian Fares
Christian Fares

This minimalist flat-roof house creates an exciting contrast between the Mediterranean environment and modern architecture. The narrow windows facing the street ensure optimal privacy, while the residents in the remaining part of the house enjoy a unique, uninterrupted view of the landscape.

16. A fine choice for the modern family

Atriumhaus im Grünen, Gritzmann Architekten Gritzmann Architekten Minimalist houses
Gritzmann Architekten

Gritzmann Architekten
Gritzmann Architekten
Gritzmann Architekten

A flat-roof house in which the whole family enjoys a positive atmosphere is shown here. Numerous windows allow a brightly lit living room, while a cosy garden with a pond provides ample space for relaxing and a range of activities, perfect for both young and old.

17. A roof terrace with a pool

MAISON CARDAILLAC, Hugues Tournier Architecte Hugues Tournier Architecte Minimalist houses
Hugues Tournier Architecte

Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte
Hugues Tournier Architecte

This flat roof terrace allows one to enjoy the sun and indulge in a refreshing swim – these owners definitely have their very own outdoor spa!

18. Modern living on two floors

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

The flat-roofed house in Hamburg impresses with its cubic shape and modern facilities, which offers generous windows with a wonderful view into the garden.

19. An architectural masterpiece

Maison contemporaine en bordure de ville, OPEN ARCHITECTES OPEN ARCHITECTES Modern houses
OPEN ARCHITECTES

OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES
OPEN ARCHITECTES

In the middle of a green oasis is this flat-roofed house, which offers a slim view through its cubic shape and the anthracite-coloured finishings.

20. A flat-roofed house with retro charm

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A house with flat roofs does not always have to be most modern – this brick-clad example also manages to pull it off with its charming retro look. 

For more inspiration regarding house designs, see these 19 modern house entrances you'll love!

Which of these flat-roof houses do you prefer?

