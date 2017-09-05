​Unique living spaces: 20 cool houses with flat roofs

Hardly any other type of architecture is as timeless and modern as a flat-roof house. It is therefore no wonder that they are experiencing a comeback in architecture. Whether they are copying the famous Bauhaus designs or coming up with innovative new looks for modern experts, there is no denying the timeless elegance of flat-roof structures.
But it’s not just about looking beautiful – due to their practical nature, flat-roof houses have become sought-after designs for many builders and architects. As there are no sloping roofs and ceilings, it makes the houses’ upper floors perfect for additional living, whether as an extra indoor room or an outdoor terrace.
To convince you even further, have a look at these 20 houses with flat roofs, into which we would move immediately!
We are amazed by just looking at this flat-roof house, which flaunts a super modern look thanks to the cube shapes making up the various volumes.
Many flat-roof homes are so inspirational due to their perfect combination of minimalism and luxury. This example provides open, spacious rooms that have fantastic views of that beautiful wooden deck and pool.
Surrounded by unspoiled nature, this dream house combines a natural charm with an innovative design. Besides the sloping roof, the open spaces and small veranda in front add to the overall charm of the house.
This model shows us that wooden houses can combine comfort and luxury. The natural charm of the house is perfectly complemented by the modern design.
With its innovative cubic shape and premises on two floors, this house impresses us. Thanks to the generous front windows, we have not only a fantastic view, but an everlasting bright and welcoming ambience.
Anyone who loves to combine traditional and modern materials will surely like this flat-roofed house. The combination of wood and elements of modern architecture complement each other perfectly.
On a layout of 250 m² we find this luxurious creation, which makes this flat-roof house quite unique. Elegant glass balustrades and refined lighting ensure the best of the best touches.
A flat-roofed house made of natural wood is particularly fitting for a house in a rural location. This example shows off different types of wood that have been combined, harmoniously making up the entire volume.
When it comes to flat-roof houses, one often does not need more than one level, as the rectangular construction offers sufficient space for all rooms. This example provides generous glazing through which the residents can enjoy a beautiful view and bright indoor ambience.
One single element can become a central highlight, as is seen by this modern example where the various rooms all open up onto that swimming pool.
A perfect interaction—modern architecture in the shape of a cube is combined with traditional wood. A charming house for lovers of natural materials.
With four bedrooms and large living rooms, this house is a fine example of a multi-storey flat-roofed house that offers its residents a high degree of design and functionality.
Featuring a minimalist design, reminiscent of Bauhaus aesthetics, this house is perfect for those who prefer clear lines and neutral colours.
In addition to the extravagant, cubic shape of the house, it offers the best privacy for its residents, thanks to its narrow windows.
This minimalist flat-roof house creates an exciting contrast between the Mediterranean environment and modern architecture. The narrow windows facing the street ensure optimal privacy, while the residents in the remaining part of the house enjoy a unique, uninterrupted view of the landscape.
A flat-roof house in which the whole family enjoys a positive atmosphere is shown here. Numerous windows allow a brightly lit living room, while a cosy garden with a pond provides ample space for relaxing and a range of activities, perfect for both young and old.
This flat roof terrace allows one to enjoy the sun and indulge in a refreshing swim – these owners definitely have their very own outdoor spa!
The flat-roofed house in Hamburg impresses with its cubic shape and modern facilities, which offers generous windows with a wonderful view into the garden.
In the middle of a green oasis is this flat-roofed house, which offers a slim view through its cubic shape and the anthracite-coloured finishings.
A house with flat roofs does not always have to be most modern – this brick-clad example also manages to pull it off with its charming retro look.
