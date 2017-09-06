This Chelsea townhouse is as epic as you'd expect

We’re off to the capital for today’s homify 360° discovery, and this sublime highlight comes to us from London team Prestige Architects By Marco Braghiroli.
The project we’ll be viewing? ‘Chelsea House’, which flaunts an area layout of 220 m², provides a perfect example of how to go about interior layouts to make the most of available legroom space, and reminds us of the magical power of patterns in interior design – lots and lots of patterns!
Let’s take a look…
Even on the outside, we are already greeted by a strong dose of patterns, strikingly styling up the exterior façade. But then again, we all know the fantastic power of brick and how it can add pattern, texture and colour in a delicious raw character to just about any surface.
Indoors and straight into the living room, and here we are greeted by a fabulous collection of tones and motifs, especially when viewing that eye-catching rug neatly anchoring the seating space.
Notice how the warm reds of the floor get repeated in the wall art pieces.
We need to give this little courtyard a round of applause – just look at that glazed surface that provides a crystal-clear look into the room below! Not to mention the amount of fresh lighting it invites inside on a daily basis.
Can’t you already see yourself settling down here with a good book and a cup of tea and just getting lost from the real world for a few hours?
More patterns, and more picture-perfect ways to style up a bedroom, but our favourite piece of advice here comes from that unique timber room-divider-turned-headboard – how exquisitely exceptional!
Let’s gather some more style tips from the rest of the interiors.
