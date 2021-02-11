​The pros and cons of having large windows

Windows are far more than mere openings for the purpose of ushering in light. At a house, they are the interface between interior and exterior, which bring the private into contact with the outside world and vice versa connect the environment with the private space.

From a purely subjective point of view, this connection is regulated by the opening and closing of the windows: when opening, oxygen flows in and out of the room, closing the windows or closing the curtains and roller shutters keeps the exchange under lock and key.

All the more so when it comes to big and high windows. Then a broad outlook is possible and generous insight is granted, fresh air can flow unrestrained into the room, as well as the sounds of nature; thus a large window can definitely influence the interior ambience of a home.



