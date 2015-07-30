A classic home with an eclectic touch

The large en-suite brings the outdoors inside, with timber features and light colours mimicking an open, natural environment. A transparent shower unit free of any distracting fixtures contributes to the feeling of being outside, and mirrors suspended from the ceiling maximise the illusion of space and freedom of movement. Both the walls and central vanity are clad in silver travertine for a contemporary finish.

