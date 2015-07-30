A classic home with an eclectic touch

The setting is perfect: a vast walled garden in the heart of a traditional English village, overlooked by the church clock tower. It feels as though we've been transported back in time as we approach the immaculate Manor house that dominates the grounds. However, the beautiful exterior was previously in a state of ruin, and the interior also left a lot to be desired. That is, until Concept Interior Design & Decoration Ltd took the reigns and transformed this property in a stylish and luxurious family home to be proud of. Carefully sourced antiques and bespoke furnishings give this home an extra injection of personality, but the overall look is fresh and contemporary—perfect for a busy 21st century family life. Let's take a look at the finished result..
The exterior of the the newly renovated Georgian Manor House in Oxfordshire is something to behold. The sheer size of the property inspires instant associations with royalty and finery, and our expectations as to what lies behind these walls are elevated. A warm amber glow radiates from the many windows which run along the lower floor, inviting us to explore the interior..
The light and open plan kitchen with a hand painted finish combines the best of traditional country style and elegant modern design. Bespoke glass pendant lights give the room a contemporary edge, but the simple form allows light to pass through, and the transparent glass ensures the pendant lights don't overwhelm the subtle kitchen design. Muted colours and fresh white paint work to create a classical look, with the traditional white cabinetry complemented by polished work tops and classic timber flooring.
The traditional dining room embraces the history and grandeur of the home, showcasing an antique dining table with re-upholstered dining room chairs and a bespoke light fitting. The light fitting introduces a touch of gothic romanticism that contributes to a traditional dining experience.
This drawing room is bound to appeal to those with a penchant for Art Deco Design. With old school glamour in abundance, the design embraces the flapper years and transports us to yet another fascinating historical period. The marble fireplace incorporates angular shapes and bold, clean lines, as is typical of 1920s interior style. Luxurious fabrics and colours, such as the velvety rose coloured walls, make this room cosy and inviting. The unique artworks draw us in and get us thinking - we could sit here for hours, lost in the swirling patterns and relaxing on the comfy sofas by the fire.
Next up is the snug, where family and friends can enjoy a relaxed cup of tea and a chat in perfect comfort. The velvet fabrics of the couch and decorative cushions invite us to linger. The ornaments and photographs displayed in the modern shelving units give the room a homely feel and reflect the personality of the occupants.
A bespoke 4 poster bed is a clear choice for the master suite. A luxurious chaise sits at the foot of the bed, and vintage bed side tables add to the feeling of authenticity. Modern lamps provide a quirky contrast, striking a balance between past and present. The neutral colour scheme is a sensible choice for the bedroom, as it establishes a calming atmosphere conducive to sleep and relaxation.
The large en-suite brings the outdoors inside, with timber features and light colours mimicking an open, natural environment. A transparent shower unit free of any distracting fixtures contributes to the feeling of being outside, and mirrors suspended from the ceiling maximise the illusion of space and freedom of movement. Both the walls and central vanity are clad in silver travertine for a contemporary finish.
