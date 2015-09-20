Designer wooden shelves

These wooden shelves are a great piece of design, as they add a really fun element to this dinging room area. The wood is a rich colour, a stark contrast to the light wood floor and white wood dining table. This makes the shelves pop out even more. What is truly unique is the backing of the wooden shelves, which are mirrored. This not only adds a really cool and stylish, but it makes the room feel even bigger. These shelves are used to display glasses and stemware, which also is a cool way to add function into the room. Overall, these wooden shelves become the definite focal point of the room, making the stemware look like art, while looking like a piece of art itself.