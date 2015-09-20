Designer wooden shelves

Shelves are an important part of home design. Creating functional yet stylish storage can be tricky but if done correctly can add so much function and personality to a room. These wooden shelves will provide inspiration for any room and any style home.
These wooden shelves seem to be floating as they flow with the rest of the room, which seems to be suspending in space as a whole. The four white shelves are thin, minimalist and modern in style and design. Used to hold mostly books that use the same colours of the room, it almost feels as if the books are also floating themselves. These wooden shelves are perfect for the modern minimalist who wants clean, simple, yet very stylish design.
This bathroom uses wooden shelves in a great way to display both pieces of art and necessities. The wooden shelves are a dark colour, which looks great against the light blue colour of the wall. In fact, because the rest of the bathroom is light, the wooden shelves pop out even more and become a great focal point of the room. The shelving unit itself is highly functional as it consists of four shelves to place various pieces of art on, and towels and other toiletries.
Who doesn’t marvel over a built in shelving unit? They create space, look amazing, and add so much character to a home. This designer did just that with a huge built in unit of wooden shelves. Like the rest of the room, the shelves are painted white, keeping the space looking so light, airy and large, the unit itself is huge, with seven shelves, perfect for displaying a myriad of objects. Here there is a mixture of books and artwork, which overall makes these wooden shelves look like a piece of art themselves, not just a storage unit.
Create a hint of wooden shelves by placing them in a small corner of a room. These shelves fit perfectly in a little nook of the living room. Thin in design, they are not overpowering. The white shelves pick up the white crown molding nicely. Overall, these wooden shelves are a nice, subtle addition to this living room, creating a more welcoming space.
A fun way to add wooden shelves into a room is to integrate shelves to juxtapose the colours of the room. This living room uses bold and bright colours of blue, green and yellow, with an accent wall of white. The floating wooden shelves pick up this white, as they are installed on the blue wall. They are installed on the main accent wall of the room, becoming attention grabbing and the main focal point of the room. The end result is a pop of white, that is just as eye catching as the colourful walls themselves.
These wooden shelves look both elegant and retro in design. Built into the wall, they are a brown wood at the base with white wooden columns separating each other. The contrast between the white and brown wood really makes the style, providing the elegant look. The shelves go from floor to ceiling, covering the whole wall and becoming a great center piece design for the study that is outfitted in retro furnishings, continuing the look.
The beautiful woodwork of this room is what makes it so unique in design. One entire wall of used for the wooden shelves, as they go from floor to ceiling they are a true piece of art. With so many shelves for books, these shelves have created a home library in itself. Lights above the top of the shelves highlight them even more, truly making sure these wooden shelves are the center piece of this room.
Introducing wooden shelves into a children’s room is a great way to add function and design. With so many opportunities for a child’s room to look disorganized, a stylish shelving unit is the perfect way to create control in a room otherwise known for chaos. These light blue wooden shelves are perfect for a boys room. Resting on a drawer unit, the shelves offer many cubbies to store toys and books. The blue colour is playful, perfect for the room as it picks up the bedding.
This room has a very harmonious feel with the light walls and greenery. The floating wooden shelves are sleek and modern in design, perfect for a minimalist. The shelves continue on two walls, flowing into each other and adding much storage space. This room has extremely high ceilings, and the placement of the shelves make the room feel even taller as they are placed high up on the wall. Used here for books and artifacts, these wooden shelves create artwork with its easy display, yet with its Zen-like design, they look like piece of art themselves.
These wooden shelves are a great piece of design, as they add a really fun element to this dinging room area. The wood is a rich colour, a stark contrast to the light wood floor and white wood dining table. This makes the shelves pop out even more. What is truly unique is the backing of the wooden shelves, which are mirrored. This not only adds a really cool and stylish, but it makes the room feel even bigger. These shelves are used to display glasses and stemware, which also is a cool way to add function into the room. Overall, these wooden shelves become the definite focal point of the room, making the stemware look like art, while looking like a piece of art itself.