10 stylish bathroom shelves

This entire bathroom doesn't feel like a bathroom at all, instead it has the look of a grand library or welcoming living room. The built in bathroom shelves do not disappoint and carry on this theme. The shelves are built into dark wood walls, which is really what gives this bathroom the living room feel. One shelving area is used for books, perfect for the theme and for style. The other shelving area is used for functionality as hey display crisp white towels. The designer chose to have these two bathroom shelves face opposite each other, which provides the sense of a regal library while not forgetting it is indeed, a bathroom.