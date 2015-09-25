10 stylish bathroom shelves

Bathroom design can be both eye catching and functional, after all, the bathroom is a highly important room. There are many necessities that go into creating a bathroom, from towels to toiletries to more personal touches. A great way to add organization and function into a bathroom is with bathroom shelves. Bathroom shelves can have an array of looks; from traditional wood to built in glass shelves, to modern design, there are many options for anyone looking for inspiration. These bathroom shelves run the gamut of design, and will add both function and personality into any style bathroom.
These floating dark wood shelves are perfect in this bathroom, as they display personal items that bring much personality and style into the room. As the bathroom is fitted in grey and white, the dark wood stands out and adds a nice contrast. These shelves are used to hold plants, pictures, a clock and other items, creating a wall of art. Set high on the wall, these shelves become a great focal point of the bathroom.
This bathroom looks regal and classy, many thanks to the elegant glass bathroom shelves. These shelves are built into a short wall that extends from the bathtub. Set against the white wall, the glass almost floats from one level to the next, feeling fresh and bright. A light at the top of the unit shines down through the center of the shelves, displaying this elegance even more. The end result is a bathroom that feels like it is part of a five star hotel.
These bathroom shelves were added into a corner of the bathroom, standing alone as opposed to being built into the wall. This creates a more attention grabbing look as the shelves are big and bold, and are able to hold many objects. The bathroom is dressed in light colours of white, marble and a light sew foam.the dark wood of the shelves really stand out against these lighter colours and the eyes are instantly drawn to the unit. Here the shelves are used for both function and design, holding the necessary towels as well as pieces of art work. These bathroom shelves definetly make this bathroom a more curated space.
For the minimalist who loves sleek, modern design, these bathroom shelves are perfect. Set inside the shower itself, the shelves are thin floating pieces of wood. What makes them ultra unique is two of the shelves are of dark wood colour and the other two are lighter. This provides a great contrast and a unique design. The shelves are not clunky, and with their sharp lines they bring in a great touch of modernity into the area. They can be used for great function in the shower area, providing space for shampoos, soaps and other necessary shower products.
This entire bathroom doesn't feel like a bathroom at all, instead it has the look of a grand library or welcoming living room. The built in bathroom shelves do not disappoint and carry on this theme. The shelves are built into dark wood walls, which is really what gives this bathroom the living room feel. One shelving area is used for books, perfect for the theme and for style. The other shelving area is used for functionality as hey display crisp white towels. The designer chose to have these two bathroom shelves face opposite each other, which provides the sense of a regal library while not forgetting it is indeed, a bathroom.
These shelves feel like they are a window to the world, cut into the wall with a frame that literally looks like a window frame. These glass shelves feel like window panels. Built above the bathtub, the shelves flow nicely with the rest of the bathroom making it feel light and airy. Adjacent to an actual window, the glass of the shelves reflect light and provide more balance in the room. These shelves are a great place to display beautiful artifacts, lovely soaps, and monogrammed towels to create a serene, spa-like room.
For functional design that makes the bathroom feel large and tall, these bathroom shelves nail it. The setting of the shelves provide design that adds a great balance to the bathroom. Starting at above chest height, these shelves travel up to the ceiling, drawing to e eyes upward and ,asking the ceiling seem very high. The shelves are a white wood, which keeps the light flowing through the room. Set against a back corner of the bathroom, the shelves add a great touch of style to this bright room.
These built in shelves add function to this bathroom while maintaining its neutral and modern design. The shelves are built within the wall, which is an eggshell colour. The shelves are built with the same material as the wall, which allows continuity and a nice flow. Beneath the shelves are cabinets, which makes this whole area full of storage options. The shelves here are used for art items as well as towels, overall making this bathroom very effortlessly stylish.
These bathroom shelves are built into the wall and are made with two different base materials. The top two shelves are made with a glass base, which looks modern and flows well with the large mirror above the bathroom sink. The bottom shelf is a solid white, which adds a great contrast to the shelves and goes well with the white porcelain sink. The use of dual materials adds great texture and colour to the room, and adds personality.
This eclectic bathroom uses cool bathroom shelves in the shower area. They are built into the wall, which is a dark brown tile colour. The two small shelves add great function to the area, and because they are built into the wall with the same material, they flow seamlessly with the style of the room. It is as if these shelves are just a peek on the wall, small, yet providing a great stylish and functional impact.