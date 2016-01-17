A heavenly clean and shiny kitchen

We all want a clean and shiny kitchen, don’t we? But before we go into details on how to keep our kitchen spotless, let’s have a small discussion on why we should.

Cleanliness and organisation go hand-in- hand. They're two concepts that can be used interchangeably. Therefore, in the absence of cleanliness, the surrounding environment tends to fall into chaos. We have all been there, incapable of finding something we desperately need amongst piles of mess.

But in the kitchen cleaning goes beyond organisation because, as it's the room where we prepare our food, good hygiene dictates thorough cleanliness. Unfortunately, the kitchen has many adversaries against cleanliness. Fat, burnt food, spillages and dirt, to name only a few. These are problems that must be tackled in the name of hygiene, as well as prolonging the life of your appliances.

With all of this in mind, we decided to offer you some tips on how to keep your kitchen clean and shiny.

Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!