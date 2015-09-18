Innovative brick wall design

For those who are a fan of mixing textures and palettes, this brick wall design is perfect. Using tradition coloured bricks, the brick is used on an accent wall. On part of the brick is a really unique, pop of white that reflects light from the rest of the room, and breaks up the brick. The contrast between the brick and the white is grand, and adds much character. The rest of the room uses white walls, and wood beams on the ceiling. All in all, there are various textures in this room, but it is the brick wall that is most eye catching.