Renovating a small family home

Those who have travelled around Europe will be familiar with Soviet architecture, and will have seen how flats built during the communist era tend to be old-fashioned, uninviting, and lacking a functional floor plan.
Additionally, the kitchen and bathroom are usually very narrow, which makes it difficult to properly enjoy one's 'down time' at home. However, these flats do have potential, and it's increasingly common to see these ugly communist buildings transformed into stylish modern apartments.
Today we're taking a look at one such apartment in Poland which, thanks to the knowledge and expertise of the professionals at Od Nowe Meble furniture specialists, is now a elegant and inviting home.
Let's take a look around, shall we?
This old, dilapidated apartment with a small and impractical floor plan demanded a thorough restoration.
All surfaces required extensive work—starting with the floors, through to the crumbling walls and ceilings. The old-fashioned radiators had to go, and obsolete doors and windows only added to the deplorable state of the property.
The new living area is stylish and very up to date. The walls have been painted white, giving the interior a fresh and clean look. We love the French herringbone parquet, which introduces a pinch of timeless elegance to the space.
Comfortable and functional features are mixed with original designer pieces, including the ladder rack, retro style chest of drawers, and patterned pillows.
During the home renovation, the original brickwork was rediscovered after being hidden for years under layers of plaster and paint. It was decided to work with the brick, restoring it to its former glory to give the apartment an edgy, industrial feel.
Although it doesn't look very stylish here, just wait until you see it post-renovation!
Here, you can see the brick feature wall, refreshed and bursting with industrial charm. The unique character of the interior is complemented by modern accessories and decorations.
Motivating wall prints inject personality into the room, and the cable lights stick with the industrial vibe, adding the perfect finishing touch. A seamlessly integrated wardrobe with smooth, modular panels, spans the entire back wall—a stylish and practical storage solution.
Not only were features of the room old-fashioned and uninteresting before the transformation, but so too was the furniture.
Looking at this set up, it's hard to imagine that this room was even in use. The renovated interior of the apartment deserved new and stylish accessories, and a dining room that the family could enjoy spending time in together.
Post-metamorphosis, the kitchen and dining areas are combined, forming a stylish and comfortable space which flows seamlessly. The grey kitchen furniture looks great against a stark white wall.
You will notice that the original brickwork is on display again, beautifully uniting the whole interior. The open-plan layout creates an illusion of space, providing a more sociable and interactive area. Classic wooden furniture perfectly complements the design scheme seen elsewhere in the home.
Before the renovation, the bedroom resembled the sort of room you would expect to see in a cheap boarding house.
Massive furniture, old-fashioned décor and depressing colours do not render this room an oasis of tranquility and space for blissful sleep!
As this apartment is located in Gdynia—a port city where a warm coastal climate prevails—it's only fitting that the interiors incorporate a touch of nautical style.
The bedroom now boasts a maritime character, with a bleached brick wall providing the perfect backdrop for the colourful bed. Typical nautical shades of blue, white and red dominate the room and give it beach vibe… perfect!
Conventional and bland, the bathroom in this apartment is not characterised by any special features. It's immediately clear that it was designed some time ago because the interior is old-fashioned and the fittings are bulky and unsightly.
It was decided that the layout would remain, but the design and décor was to completely change, as you will see from the image below.
New tiles, modern ceramics, and streamlined fittings are the main improvements made to the bathroom interior.
The space is now dominated by a muted colour palette and stylish backlighting. Subtle additions in the form of plants, candles and bottles finish off the design.
