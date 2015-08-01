Renovating a small family home

Those who have travelled around Europe will be familiar with Soviet architecture, and will have seen how flats built during the communist era tend to be old-fashioned, uninviting, and lacking a functional floor plan.

Additionally, the kitchen and bathroom are usually very narrow, which makes it difficult to properly enjoy one's 'down time' at home. However, these flats do have potential, and it's increasingly common to see these ugly communist buildings transformed into stylish modern apartments.

Today we're taking a look at one such apartment in Poland which, thanks to the knowledge and expertise of the professionals at Od Nowe Meble furniture specialists, is now a elegant and inviting home.

Let's take a look around, shall we?