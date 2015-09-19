9 ideas for kitchen Shelves: Which One Do You Like Most?

For a unique, modern, and even eclectic look, go with hanging metal shelves. These shelves are ultra modern as they hang from the center of the kitchen, right above the kitchen island. There are two rows of shelves, made of metal which makes the room feel edgy and industrial. The location of the shelves is a bit unexpected as well, yet extremely functional over the island as that’s where a lot of cooking gets done. The metal of the shelves are a perfect match for the silver coloured floor and silver finishes in the rest of the kitchen. The end result is a really fun and edgy room, made especially so by the interesting hanging shelves in the kitchen.