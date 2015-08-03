Light ideas for modern interior decoration

The swimming pool is truly spectacular! It looks as though it could belong in the finest of luxury spas, but the lucky owners don't even have to leave their home to enjoy the benefits of this stylish indoor pool and hot tub combination. A skylight located above the pool keeps the area light and bright during the day, but when the sun sets, the LED strip lights really come to into their own, changing from blue to green to pink. All the lighting is managed via a smart phone or iPad for total flexibility, giving the occupants total control.

Want to explore another similar home? Take a look at the following ideabook:

Eclectic meets tradition in London.