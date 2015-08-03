Light ideas for modern interior decoration

A state-of-the-art home, fitted with all the latest mod-cons, is becoming an increasingly desirable prospect for home owners and prospective buyers as more and more technology is released, promising to make our lives more comfortable, convenient, and fun! In the home we're taking a tour around today, cool gadgets are certainly not in short supply. The sizeable property boasts stylish modern interiors which have been enhanced with the latest technologies, including Flairlight lighting from Flairlight Designs Ltd throughout. From the elegant living room to the impressive indoor pool, each part of the home has plenty to offer. Let's take a closer look.
The entrance to the home is grand, and certainly doesn't fail to make an impression. Double gates open out to a long driveway, and we are greeted by a stunning house that appears to radiate light against a backdrop of darkness. White lights lead us from the entrance up to the front door, and at this point, we're drawn in by the radiant glow emitted from the interior.
The formal dining room is the perfect balance of modern and classic decor, with timelessly elegant wooden floorboards complemented by shimmering wallpaper in complementary grey tones. The circular dining table is surrounded by elegant upholstered chairs. An island of grey velvet sits beneath the dining set, protecting the floor and mirroring the circular recess, designed to gather light, directly above. The use of mirrors maximises the light reflected around the room for an intense brightness.
The open plan kitchen consists of tasteful white cabinets, fitted with glass panels to display the crockery and kitchenwares. A neutral colour scheme runs throughout, emphasised by the contemporary glass lights which define the cosy dining area. Warm timber tones are offset by silvery grey upholstery, recalling the design of the formal dining room and creating continuity between the ground floor areas.
One of the most important things to consider when decorating the bedroom is the lighting, as it is this which has the biggest impact on the mood. Ideally, soft lighting which can be controlled with a dimmer switch, will used to create a calm and relaxing atmosphere—just as it has been in this bedroom. Adding plush velvets and silky fabrics in to the mix, along with muted, neutral tones, will transform the room into a haven of peace and tranquility.
The owners of this home are clearly into their health and fitness—just take a look at this gym! What more could you need to motivate you to embrace a healthy lifestyle than all the quality equipment, from the treadmill to the weight rack, that you can see here? The design of the room also encourages long and focused workouts: white walls, bright lights and full length mirrors all help to create the ideal work out environment.
The swimming pool is truly spectacular! It looks as though it could belong in the finest of luxury spas, but the lucky owners don't even have to leave their home to enjoy the benefits of this stylish indoor pool and hot tub combination. A skylight located above the pool keeps the area light and bright during the day, but when the sun sets, the LED strip lights really come to into their own, changing from blue to green to pink. All the lighting is managed via a smart phone or iPad for total flexibility, giving the occupants total control.
Want to explore another similar home? Take a look at the following ideabook: