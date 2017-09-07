​11 sensational houses with lots of glass

Houses coated in large amounts of glass always look so extravagant. Because of the extra high windows, natural lighting can penetrate unhindered and fill the room with dazzling brightness. Of course privacy is not a problem at all, as there are various tips and tricks to ensure nosey neighbours’ glances stay at bay, such as blinds, drapes, etc.

The following 11 pictures show you how unique a structure you can conjure up by using large amounts of glazing without having to give up privacy…