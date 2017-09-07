Your browser is out-of-date.

​11 sensational houses with lots of glass

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Houses coated in large amounts of glass always look so extravagant. Because of the extra high windows, natural lighting can penetrate unhindered and fill the room with dazzling brightness.  Of course privacy is not a problem at all, as there are various tips and tricks to ensure nosey neighbours’ glances stay at bay, such as blinds, drapes, etc. 

The following 11 pictures show you how unique a structure you can conjure up by using large amounts of glazing without having to give up privacy…

1. Simple elegance

Objekt 254, meier architekten zürich meier architekten zürich Modern houses White
meier architekten zürich

meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich
meier architekten zürich

How fantastic large glazed façades look when added to modern houses. The glazed, protruding volume on the upper floor clearly emphasizes the apparent transparency of the house. The need for privacy is met with those external shutters, styled to match the house’s design to ensure they are both functional and visually pleasing.

2. Finished with wood and glass

Haus Jacobs, Innenarchitektur Berlin Innenarchitektur Berlin Modern houses
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin
Innenarchitektur Berlin

Prefabricated structures can also be used as generously glazed houses. The desire of these residents was to live in a natural structure, and their dream came true with this house coated with wood and glass. Thanks to the generous glazing, which can also be used as sliding doors on the ground floor, the borders between interior and exterior can be blurred at any time.

3. A glass house with so much class

Wohnhaus Dielsdorf, L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG Modern houses
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG
L3P Architekten ETH FH SIA AG

A total of 58 different window elements characterize the façade of this residential house. Included are the differently sized glass elements in a sculptural reinforced concrete structure, which has been clad with metal in a bold dark hue. Particularly interesting: the glazing area on the top area is nearly twice as large as the bottom one.

4. A bungalow with huge windows

Privat Haus St. Gilgen, Austria, SilvestrinDesign SilvestrinDesign Modern houses
SilvestrinDesign

SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign
SilvestrinDesign

When we hear the term ‘bungalow’, we no longer need to visualise unattractive structures from the 60s. This high-glazed design featured here is a perfect example of what a modern-day bungalow can look like. Only a few wooden elements break through the transparent façade and protect private areas from sight.

5. Two floors with an abundance of views

VILLA HOLLYWOOD, LEE+MIR LEE+MIR Modern houses
LEE+MIR

LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR
LEE+MIR

In order to enjoy as much of the surrounding view as possible, the builders of this house opted for many glazed surfaces. Windows and sliding doors open up to the south side to make the most of the location. And once again, massive touches of opaque materials ensure that passersby can’t treat themselves to sneak peeks of the interiors.

6. Original glass fronts

Mehrgenerationenhaus, 21-arch GmbH 21-arch GmbH Eclectic style houses
21-arch GmbH

21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH
21-arch GmbH

In this multi-generational house, it is not only the glazing of the façade facing the garden side that’s a fascinating eye-catcher. The structure also boasts some impressive shapes and neutral hues, particularly on the top volumes, to move away from the usual square shapes and treat us to a more exceptional design.

7. Great glazing

Gärtnerhaus, 28 Grad Architektur GmbH 28 Grad Architektur GmbH Modern houses
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH
28 Grad Architektur GmbH

Here we see the outstanding transformation of a residential building from the year 1921. The large glass structure serves to expand the living space and amends the previously rectangular building to an almost square floor plan. Through the complete glazing of the double-storey volume, an extremely light-flooded space is created.

8. Modern contrast

Einfamilienhaus D, Architekturbüro Dongus Architekturbüro Dongus Modern houses
Architekturbüro Dongus

Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus
Architekturbüro Dongus

The opaque look of this concrete house is pleasantly loosened by the large glazing. This is due to the almost frameless metal-glass façade, which makes buildings appear much more open and more homely. The façade is also more interesting because of a slight mirroring of the glass fronts.

9. An exceptional design

Haus mit Blick über Ulm, Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA Modern houses
Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig &amp; Partner, Freie Architekten BDA
Kauffmann Theilig & Partner, Freie Architekten BDA

The greatest possible transparency to the garden and the surrounding nature characterizes this building. The glazing over several floors as well as the colour contrast from the upper and the ground floor distinguish the appearance of this modern residential house. On the upper level, fine-grained, white plaster and a smooth, black plaster were used along with the glass façades. Contrasting with this is the coarse-grained, dark grey structure of the ground floor.

10. A classic house with lots of glass

Villa am Rhein – Straßenansicht, Architekturbüro Lehnen Architekturbüro Lehnen Modern houses
Architekturbüro Lehnen

Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen
Architekturbüro Lehnen

A building from the 1930s was treated to this generous glazing. The old villa is now very modern and opens up to the garden side. The glass front, which runs over two floors, is particularly impressive in the middle part of the structure, which offers all sorts of insights into the interior.

11. A wooden house with glass

Moderner Holzhaus Bausatz: "KUBU", THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus Log cabin
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH—Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus
THULE Blockhaus GmbH - Ihr Fertigbausatz für ein Holzhaus

Contemporary, compact and ecologically focused—this wooden house fulfils a lot of dreams. Through the huge glass façade, one is in constant contact with nature and also benefits from a light-filled interior. No wonder this building is primarily designed as a small holiday home for relaxation!

Have a look at these 10 clever house floor plans to inspire you.

This Chelsea townhouse is as epic as you'd expect
Which of these (glass)houses would you prefer?

Discover home inspiration!

