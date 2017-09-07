This Hampshire village home hides a stunning extension

Winchester-based experts La Hally Architect are in charge of our newest homify 360° project, and for this highlight we relocate to the picturesque seaside village of Hamble-le-Rice, Hampshire.
‘House in Hamble’, as this project was dubbed by the professionals, is the result of clients’ request to convert an existing single-storey extension into a two-storey addition more suited to their requirements. Providing an open-plan kitchen and dining room, this design became the perfect entertaining space, opening out onto the poolside patio to the rear.
To the front of the property a new porch has been introduced, with large panes of glazing letting in plenty of natural light, providing a more contemporary welcome into the renovated property. The house has been re-rendered to create a crisper, neater finish, replacing the mismatched brickwork which was previously visible.
Here at the back, we get a first-class view of the extension that is the main highlight of this project. Notice how beautifully it opens up onto the rear, stone-floor terrace, as well as the fresh-green adjoining garden.
And on top? That’s where the new bedroom is housed, which is also treated to an abundance of fresh natural lighting streaming indoors via the glazing.
Back to the ground floor, and through those glass sliding doors we go, into the open-plan kitchen and dining room. Flaunting a welcoming design that is part-modern, part-Scandinavian, the dining area shows us, yet again, how flexible wood can be by allowing this natural material to adorn not only the floors, but also some of the furniture pieces.
As this is an open-plan, it means the hardworking cook never has to miss a beat of the lively conversation happening in the adjoining dining area – and speaking of cooking, just look at this humongous space that flaunts so much potential!
