This Hampshire village home hides a stunning extension

Winchester-based experts La Hally Architect are in charge of our newest homify 360° project, and for this highlight we relocate to the picturesque seaside village of Hamble-le-Rice, Hampshire.

‘House in Hamble’, as this project was dubbed by the professionals, is the result of clients’ request to convert an existing single-storey extension into a two-storey addition more suited to their requirements. Providing an open-plan kitchen and dining room, this design became the perfect entertaining space, opening out onto the poolside patio to the rear.

Let’s get inspired!