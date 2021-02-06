​7 wall-cladding ideas for your kitchen

When comparing different wall surfaces for the kitchen, first consider a few things before you start shopping around: colour—will it go with the rest of the design? Texture—what will it add to the atmosphere? What will it do with light? Durability—will it stand the test of time? Does it need to? So, whatever your desire is, make sure you’re sure about the material choice for your kitchen. As luck would have it, today we've compiled a selection of tips and ideas to help you with this decision-making process! We hope you find it useful.
If you want to bring a little colour into the kitchen, you can work with plastic and acrylic colours on the wall. These varnishes are waterproof, fast-drying, durable and easy to clean and, therefore, ideally suited for use in the kitchen. Many modern paints and varnishes also contain anti-mould agents, which is also quite handy.
Ceramic tiles are still very popular when it comes to lining kitchen walls. After all, they are easy to care for, and they can handle water spots, greasy splashes and much more. In addition to this, there is an almost limitless selection of different designs, colours and shapes in tiles for the kitchen wall, so that any cook is sure to find the perfect tile style for his kitchen.
Wood in the kitchen looks natural and cosy. However, it is also relatively sensitive to moisture. So if you decide to make a wooden wall covering in the kitchen, rather leave it to experienced specialists for installation. It is also advisable to have your wooden wall cladding undergo regular maintenance in order to protect the surface while preserving the natural character of the material.
If you are looking for a simple and cost-effective wall covering for the kitchen, you can opt for vinyl plates. These are easy to install, easy to maintain, fit into any budget, and can be individually customized and even personalized, as you can see from our example.
Granite, slate, marble, sandstone, quartz—natural stone walls in the kitchen are very popular, because they are easy to clean, durable and look always beautiful, no matter whether you choose a rustic or a luxurious look. However, one should leave the mounting of the stone plates to a professional.
Wallpapers are probably not the most typical wall covering for kitchens, but they are now an exciting alternative to traditional materials. Finally, there are numerous models that are coated and, thus, easy to clean, durable and relatively moisture-resistant. The great thing about wallpapers: They offer us a huge range of different design options.
7. Glass
Those who opt for glass as wall cladding can choose between pure glass panels of different thicknesses and glass panels. Both versions are clear, frosted, stained or screen-printed. Glass panels can be mounted on the wall or inserted into U-profiles, as well as glued to the wall with silicone.
Stainless steel is relatively rare as a wall cladding, but it combines many advantages from other alternatives: it is heat-resistant and is therefore particularly suitable for the area behind the stove. In addition, stainless steel is as easy to clean as tiles, since dirt and water can easily be wiped off. And the icing on the cake: the look of the material visually enhances many kitchen utensils, as most are made of steel. Cutlery, pots and pans, therefore, form a harmonious relationship with a kitchen wall of stainless steel.
From simple kitchen wall panels to completely innovative kitchen wall covering ideas, we hope you enjoyed looking through some of the amazing options available for wall-cladding. Ready to make an upgrade?
If you're looking for an ultra-modern upgrade to your home, one of the best places to implement a new design is the kitchen. Here, the kitchen wall cladding is made of limestone with an insert resembling the River Thames. This stunning work also includes wrapping limestone shelves that stand out and bring a beautiful graphic shape to the walls.
Beige limestone complements the oak cabinets, and a granite sink adds extra depth. All of these warm tones work together to create a comforting ambience — setting the mood for trying all those cosy recipes you've been ready to try.
Another example of what a great professional can do, these kitchens feature unique stonework that instantly elevates the room. While warm tones can create a welcoming atmosphere in the kitchen as above, this cooler-toned kitchen feels classic and lofty. Shelves are still present on the left but cabinets are the performer on these walls. We love the simple elegance of this kitchen wall cladding.
