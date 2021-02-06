​7 wall-cladding ideas for your kitchen

Stainless steel is relatively rare as a wall cladding, but it combines many advantages from other alternatives: it is heat-resistant and is therefore particularly suitable for the area behind the stove. In addition, stainless steel is as easy to clean as tiles, since dirt and water can easily be wiped off. And the icing on the cake: the look of the material visually enhances many kitchen utensils, as most are made of steel. Cutlery, pots and pans, therefore, form a harmonious relationship with a kitchen wall of stainless steel.

However, if you're looking for a more unique option for the wall-cladding in your kitchen, then read on to learn more about stonework options.