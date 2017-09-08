A two-storey extension totally transforms this UK home

Our homify 360° highlight for the day comes from professional firm La Hally Architect in Winchester, who have been kind enough to share their ‘House in Awbridge’ project with us: a contemporary two-storey front extension to a rural property, tailor-made to fit the clients’ request for more space and style.
The original brief requested open-plan living and a more modern architectural language for the extension, while the existing building would have a facelift to complement the new design. As the clients were quite excited about contemporary designs and keen to experiment with materials, various ideas were incorporated into the final design, such as timber roofs intermingled with eternit tiled roofs, painted brickwork, hit and miss brickwork, and external sliding timber screens.
Let’s take a look at both the exterior- and interior results of the final design…
Look how much character and detail is flaunted on the outside! Brick patterns, textured timber, sleek glass and metal, and then we don’t even talk about the unique way in which the materials add to the house’s functionality, i.e. how the timber screens help to control the amount of sunlight streaming in through those generous top-storey windows.
The delicious wood continues to impress us at the entrance by styling up not only the door, but also the little step and terrace leading us indoors.
Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.
As we can see, ample legroom has been ensured on the inside, both on the ground- and top floors. Here, the new living area treats us to a unique modern-meets-rustic style thanks to wood, once again, showing off its versatile style.
How fantastic are those niches serving as firewood storage areas?
The style takes a more classic turn upstairs, where the bedroom awaits us. And just look at the impressive amount of fresh natural lighting flooding indoors via windows and skylights.
Let’s scope out a few more images of this impressive project!
Next up for your viewing pleasure: See why This Manchester home remodel will leave you speechless.