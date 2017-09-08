A two-storey extension totally transforms this UK home

Our homify 360° highlight for the day comes from professional firm La Hally Architect in Winchester, who have been kind enough to share their ‘House in Awbridge’ project with us: a contemporary two-storey front extension to a rural property, tailor-made to fit the clients’ request for more space and style.

The original brief requested open-plan living and a more modern architectural language for the extension, while the existing building would have a facelift to complement the new design. As the clients were quite excited about contemporary designs and keen to experiment with materials, various ideas were incorporated into the final design, such as timber roofs intermingled with eternit tiled roofs, painted brickwork, hit and miss brickwork, and external sliding timber screens.

Let’s take a look at both the exterior- and interior results of the final design…