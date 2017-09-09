Your browser is out-of-date.

​Reducing noise: Tips for a quieter home

Johannes van Graan
DOMICIL Journal Wohngenuss, Domicil Möbel GmbH
We are all familiar with homes that do the following: sometimes it creaks here, sometimes it rattles there, then it hums in this corner and squeaks in that one. Yes, noises can’t be avoided, but having to endure them for long periods of time can get quite intense. And don’t you deserve to live in a home that provides a calm and relaxing ambience? No problem – today we are showing you a few tricks to help you reduce the noise level in your home. From choosing the right furniture to planning a different room layout, from the type of appliances you use to appropriate repairs and improvements, these tips are sure to create a more comfortable (and quieter) space for you and your ears.

1. Barriers

Open, spacious rooms and large, smooth surfaces reflect sound and, thus, help it to travel from one room to the next. So, what are the options? Glass doors and windows have the advantage that they do not restrict vision when placed in-between two rooms, but will still help to minimise the sound. 

In addition, room dividers, small pieces of furniture and open shelves help to break up the sound, minimising the irritating effect it can have on your ears.

2. Textiles

Textiles can significantly reduce sound echoing, which is why a room with bare walls and no furniture usually sounds bigger than it actually is – the sound has more room to travel. 

Your best bet is to opt for plush carpets, long drapes and upholstered furniture to introduce as many textiles and fabrics as possible – and you can’t deny that the end result won’t look soft and cosy. We especially recommend this trick for children’s rooms, where loud noises can’t be prevented. And of course doing this will also help to protect those little feet from cold floors and ensure a softer (and, thus, safer) play space.

3. The right kitchen equipment

It’s rather difficult to avoid loud noises in the kitchen, what with appliances, clunky pots and pans, and other factors chasing away the serenity. But of course there are ways…

First and foremost, choose the right electrical appliances. Dishwashers, hoods, blenders, etc. – all these, and more, have been improved significantly over the last few years, becoming not only more user-friendly, but also quieter. Modern dishwashers, for example, are now less than 50 decibels, which is no louder than a hyped-up conversation. In addition, it is advisable to pay attention to the Blue Angel certification when buying new kitchen appliances, which is also awarded for products that produce particularly low noise. Of course this also applies to appliances outside the kitchen such as the vacuum cleaner, the washing machine or the clothes dryer.

4. Personal touches

You chose a modern, quiet electrical device, but it is still too loud for you? Or you just have no room in the budget for a new washing machine, especially if the old one is still doing good? No problem; in this case, insulating rubber dummies can help to reduce vibrations and rumble and, thus, decrease noise. 

This not only applies to electrical appliances, but also wooden furniture, as we all know how creaky they can get, especially when combined with concrete or stone floors instead of carpets. Opt for soft fabric/rubber pads underneath those chair-, stool- and table legs to help reduce the sound of noise. These are available in a wide range of shapes, materials and colours, so that they can also be adapted to modern décor perfectly and not be perceived as an old-fashioned factor.

5. Repairs and improvements

It’s a fact, especially in large households, that the more you make use of the bathroom, the more noise there tends to be in the house. The reason? Running water creates a noise when flowing through pipes, especially when used quite a few times during the day. 

An insulation layer is your best bet against this, as well as tube shells to be placed over the pipes to keep the sound from travelling. And wooden floors are just as guilty, particularly when reaching a certain age. Check for loose nails, or have a professional carpenter take a look to see if some timber maintenance is optional.

6. Protection on the outside

Of course noise from outside your home is also to be blamed, and even here you have a few options to help you out. 

Since most of the sound penetrates through the windows, make sure that the insulation between the window and the wall is unaffected and, if necessary, remove any gaps. Roller shutters in front of the windows also provide relief from noise from the outside. And take a good look at your doors, as many tend to not sit tightly enough and something as simple as a light breeze can have them vibrating – some self-adhesive tape can fix this. 

If your home is still too loud, sound-absorption walls can also be an option, which are simply attached to the inner wall to help control noise levels. 

What tips do you have for reducing noise in the home?

