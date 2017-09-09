​Reducing noise: Tips for a quieter home

Open, spacious rooms and large, smooth surfaces reflect sound and, thus, help it to travel from one room to the next. So, what are the options? Glass doors and windows have the advantage that they do not restrict vision when placed in-between two rooms, but will still help to minimise the sound.

In addition, room dividers, small pieces of furniture and open shelves help to break up the sound, minimising the irritating effect it can have on your ears.