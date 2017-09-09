Your browser is out-of-date.

A Hampshire home's instant £10k extension

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
INSTANT HOUSE EXTENSION, JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
Some extra indoor space (we’re talking 18 m²) in a jiffy? That’s exactly what happened on today’s homify 360° discovery, thanks to the professionals of JC Portable Site Accommodation Ltd. These guys make it their mission to provide high quality, tailor-made accommodation units in competitive prices, ranging from storage containers and mobile units to modular buildings and security fencing.

This little project of theirs was implemented in Havant, where an add-on volume added extra legroom and functionality to an existing home.

Let’s see how this all came together…

Lowering the new volume

INSTANT EXTENSION JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
This extra addition is already built and designed off-site, which definitely makes a difference to the project’s deadline – it’s simply a matter of moving it to the site and placing it on the desired spot, as we can see here.

Bare and empty

INSTANT EXTENSION JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
This is what the site looked like before the new extension arrived. We can already see the laid-out area where the volume is meant to be placed, and how it will fit neatly into the existing structure (connected to one another via that doorway). 

Whether it’s an extension, a full-on renovation or just some spruce-ups at home, have a look at our list of professionals who can help you out.

Fabulously functional

INSTANT EXTENSION JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
In addition to providing a not-too-shabby 18 m² of indoor space, this extension is also quite practical. It flaunts no less than 100 mm of insulation all the way around (perfect for factors like noise and heating/cooling), and also features double-glazed aluminium framed windows with safety glass.

Fabulously functional 2

INSTANT EXTENSION JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
But that’s not all: this baby is also comfortably air conditioned, meaning the indoor temperature will be as warm or cold as the residents desire it to be!

There she stands

INSTANT EXTENSION JC PORTABLE SITE ACCOMMODATION LTD
And there she is, adding not only extra legroom, but also a whole new look to the house. Next up is the fun part: adding decorating and furnishing touches to welcome this extension to its new home!

How would you style up this extension?

Up next for your inspiration: The radical extension of this narrow Wimbledon terrace.

​Reducing noise: Tips for a quieter home
We’d love to know what you think of this new extension...

