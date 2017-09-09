A Hampshire home's instant £10k extension

Some extra indoor space (we’re talking 18 m²) in a jiffy? That’s exactly what happened on today’s homify 360° discovery, thanks to the professionals of JC Portable Site Accommodation Ltd. These guys make it their mission to provide high quality, tailor-made accommodation units in competitive prices, ranging from storage containers and mobile units to modular buildings and security fencing.

This little project of theirs was implemented in Havant, where an add-on volume added extra legroom and functionality to an existing home.

Let’s see how this all came together…