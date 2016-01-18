A Harmonious Home by the Sea

Combining life's simplest pleasures with modern innovation, this rural home by Home Staging Sylt was designed to blend with its picturesque surroundings while at the same time standing out for its personalised décor that is perfect for the retired owners.

From the inside out, this rural home showcases luxury and elegance throughout. One of the most coveted rooms is the master en suite due to its incredible features, which include a sauna and spa bath. In addition, huge glazed walls and large sliding doors allow a close relationship with the landscape.