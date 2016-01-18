A Harmonious Home by the Sea

Combining life's simplest pleasures with modern innovation, this rural home by Home Staging Sylt was designed to blend with its picturesque surroundings while at the same time standing out for its personalised décor that is perfect for the retired owners.
From the inside out, this rural home showcases luxury and elegance throughout. One of the most coveted rooms is the master en suite due to its incredible features, which include a sauna and spa bath. In addition, huge glazed walls and large sliding doors allow a close relationship with the landscape.
Designed in a traditional sense, the home's exterior presents itself as a timeless piece of architecture. The building has been restored lovingly with every original feature being retained and enhanced. A considerable amount of effort went into the restoration of the red bricks and incredible thatched roof.
The shared kitchen and dining areas form the heart of the home. As with the rest of the residence, the dining room keeps its focus on the landscape. A pair of floor-to-ceiling glass doors opens the dining area up to the outside world and are positioned for easy access from both the inside and outdoor zones. The dining table can be moved with ease onto the paved area outside for occasions when meals are best served in the sunshine.
The building's sustainability has also been considered in the design with the glass doors and windows being triple glazed. This way the nature can permeate the interiors without the loss of heat during the winter months.
In the sitting room the devil is in the details. For instance, Home Staging Sylt have created an intimate setting, formed by thoughtful furniture selection and perfect spatial arrangement within the room. The armchairs are a great choice, with their vintage inspired chequered pattern. The oddly angled pair of tall lamps enhance the fun look of the setting.
When the occasion arises the lucky owners can reward themselves to the spa treatment. Inside the en suite there's a genuine European spa feel with everything one could need for relaxation and pure indulgence. Found here is a sauna, a pair of lounge chairs and a luxurious spa bath in the background of the photo…
Honestly, what could be better way to utilise a master en suite than to include a spa? With unbeatable views of the seaside, this rooftop en suite is bound to be filled with countless hours of socialising and happy memories with family and friends.
Now here's a great closing photograph. No matter how poor the weather is, the owners always find themselves sitting right here. From this vantage point they are blessed with not only gorgeous sea views but also the sounds of waves crashing in the distance.
This has been a great example of a house designed with a strong connectivity to the landscape while at the same time presenting a sense of timeless elegance.
