​11 counters to make your small kitchen perfect

Kitchens can be quite a mad space for the entire family, as it’s where everyone flocks together for cooking, eating, drinking and to simply enjoy each other’s company. But sometimes a kitchen can be tiny and not present adequate space to accommodate everything and everyone. What would make a world of difference then is a simple table to enhance the kitchen’s functionality.

That is exactly the topic of today’s piece, where we bring you 10 examples of how (sometimes) tiny kitchens have succeeded in adding in a table or counter.