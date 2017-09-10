​11 counters to make your small kitchen perfect

Kitchens can be quite a mad space for the entire family, as it’s where everyone flocks together for cooking, eating, drinking and to simply enjoy each other’s company. But sometimes a kitchen can be tiny and not present adequate space to accommodate everything and everyone. What would make a world of difference then is a simple table to enhance the kitchen’s functionality.
That is exactly the topic of today’s piece, where we bring you 10 examples of how (sometimes) tiny kitchens have succeeded in adding in a table or counter.
What a special design: embedded in exposed concrete and open pipes, with the coloured cabinetry becoming more noticeable. The worktop of grey stone charmingly extends the kitchen counter to the corner. That allows you to make use of that extended counter without having to be in the kitchen itself. Striking wooden stools enhance the timber connection between the kitchen and cosy parquet flooring.
This counter radiates a very modern design with the worktop of stainless steel. But thanks to the many wooden elements in the kitchen, like the dining table and the noble wooden floor, the bar offers a cosy spot to sit down. The ultra modern design of the black bar stools harmonise beautifully with the industrial-style lighting pendants.
This kitchen was designed in a U-shape layout, yet is open on two sides. And here we see how the minimalist design can be spectacular, as it styles up the high-gloss cooking space. A long, narrow bar was added on the outer rim of the U-shape to make room for diners, enhanced stunningly by hot-red seats that contrast with the soft, neutral colour palette.
A touch of bright green: this minimalist kitchen in white looks as light as air. Here, the design also opted for a U-shape layout, with the counter extended into a breakfast bar. Two mint-green stools complete the colour palette and room’s functionality factor, as communication between cook and guest won’t be a problem in here.
In this small kitchen, we are introduced to numerous wooden elements, treating us to a rustic design. Only the worktops have been designed in white. Four barstools made of a leather and wood frame the outer area of the counter, transforming it into a practical breakfast bar.
This blue and white kitchen also comes in a U-shape. However, our experts have solved the integration of this dining table differently. The white minimalist table also extends the U-shape here, but was intentionally lowered, so that the end result is a more relaxed (if still slightly informal) dining space, beautifully illuminated by modern lighting fixtures.
For the next example, let's look at a kitchen that comes in a classic, homely design. Due to the lack of space, our kitchen planners have simply taken the large dining table completely into the kitchen—and placed a part of the work surface with the hob on it. The white lacquered wooden panel offers a wonderful warm contrast to the wooden table, while the upholstered designer chairs exude a noble touch.
Pure romance! This kitchen shows its playful side. Because of the lack of space, our experts have simply installed the counter bar / dining table in the kitchen. Together with four bar stools, a meal can now be enjoyed most comfortably while peeking out at the landscape through the large window.
Admittedly, this kitchen is not very small. But we found the integration of the bar so nice that we had to include it. This kitchen has been designed in a soft “beach house” style, which is found in numerous homes in northern Germany or on the Frisian islands. White kitchen furniture combines strikingly with warm wooden elements like the worktops and floor, forming a stunning design.
Now for something completely asymmetrical! This kitchen turns what we know on its head, flaunting a rather unique layout. The kitchen planners have opted for two counters, not only at various heights, but also with different shapes. While the rear bar has a triangular shape, on which one can sit on one side, the lower table is oval. Here, there is adequate legroom for three stools. Definitely a kitchen with a mysterious touch.
Let's finish off with a modern design. This kitchen was very limited in terms of space, which is why the pros could only integrate a small table and two stools. Yet this is quite adequate for small, informal dining. And let’s not forget how the additional elements, from the hot-red lighting pendants to the cheery décor and appliances, add to the overall effect.
