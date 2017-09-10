Behind this door lies a truly world-class barn conversion

Manchester-based Andrew Wallace Architects are in charge of today’s homify 360° highlight, known as ‘House 141.

But first, a little background story: This existing building has developed and evolved over time with little in the way of cohesion or planning, consisting of a series of joined buildings, each carrying its own associated history. The result? A disjointed mix of differing architectural styles that sit uncomfortably together, ranging from a small worthy house (dating all the way back to the eighteenth century) and a barn from the nineteenth century that has been largely rebuilt with varying degrees of success (both locally listed buildings), to a large extension from the 1980s of questionable taste and a non-functioning indoor swimming pool.

The brief to the professionals in charge instructed them to renovate the areas of the building that had become rundown, make sense of these disparate parts and bring them all together as a unified whole. In addition, there was also a need for more light inside the house to go hand in hand with the new modern home and all its accommodation requirements, plus have a section of the house capable of functioning as a separate flat for another family member.

Was this brief met with success? Only one way to find out…