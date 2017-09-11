​15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms

We all know the importance that is the bedroom. It's the part of the home where we spend most of our time, relaxing with a good book, getting a good night’s sleep or spending time with our loved one. It should be a private and personal oasis that is peaceful.
But it can happen that we get a bit saddened, however, if that bedroom turns out to be rather small, feeling as if we don’t have adequate space to be ourselves. It also doesn’t help when we don’t have the desired legroom for our personal items and the end result is a cluttered mess.
But don’t fear: there are many incredible ways that you can make the absolute most of a small bedroom, creating a little haven that is uniquely yours. That is why we have put together these 15 small but smart bedroom ideas that you can easily copy.
This is a perfect example of how ‘less is more’ can work for a bedroom. When it comes to a small space, simply add the most necessary and functional items. This minimalist design makes for a very appealing and serene design.
Hang a large mirror up on your bedroom wall to create the feeling of depth and space. You'll instantly enjoy a much larger-looking bedroom. The bigger the mirror, the more visually spacious the room will seem.
In a small bedroom, you want to keep anything that is messy or cluttered neatly out of sight. If you don't have space for a cupboard, hang up some curtains, keeping your clothes, shoes and other items neatly stored away. Your room will instantly feel more organised and more spacious.
One way to instantly create a more appealing and larger bedroom is to ensure that natural light flows through it. Invest in large windows and doors and even skylights, if possible.
Ask an expert to help you design furniture according to the size and specifications of your room, truly making the most of every available centimetre.
In this design, we can see how a multi-functional space has been created thanks to some very clever furniture. Here we have a kitchen, a study area, a library and a bedroom all in one!
Add a piece of artwork to your walls or some colourful cushions to the bed, which will become the focal point of the space. Not only will these inject some modern charm into the bedroom, but they will distract from the small size.
If you're battling for space in your small bedroom, use the area under the bed for drawers. This is an easy and convenient way to store clothes, shoes and other items without resorting to a cluttered floor.
You can also invest in fold-up furniture that truly capitalises on the space available, such as a fold-up bed in this example. When you need to sleep, you have a comfortable bed, while the rest of the time you can enjoy a spacious room.
A cupboard that features hanging space, drawers and shelves is just perfect when it comes to a savvy bedroom, as it allows you to neatly organise your bedroom items. Remember that an organised home makes for an organised mind!
Paint one of the walls in your bedroom a bright and bold colour, adding a refreshing look and feel to the interior design. The one bright wall will complement the other more neutral walls while distracting from the size of the room. Only paint one of the walls a bright colour. If you paint more than one wall, you will end up with a very dark and cramped-looking room.
Another alternative is to keep one of the walls raw brick, adding a modern and industrial chic look and feel to the space. Not only does this add a very trendy and warm ambiance to the bedroom area, but it distracts the eye from the small size.
Invest in bedside lamps, candles or lanterns to create a wonderful soft glow in your bedroom in the evenings. This will illuminate the right details, creating a cosy space rather than a cramped layout.
An easy addition to your bedroom, which you can do right now, is to put an old ladder in your bedroom where towels, clothes and other items can be hung up neatly.
A beautiful wall decal, such as an inspirational quote, can not only enhance the mood of the room, but again distract from just how small your bedroom is. It will also make your bedroom feel that much more homely and personal to you.
This is a wonderful example of how you can make the absolute most of vertical space, creating a smart and clever bedroom space that is multi-functional and so much roomier.
