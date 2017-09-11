​The glazed extension that turned this house upside down

It’s remarkable how sometimes seemingly small changes can produce striking results. Take today’s homify 360° project, for example, where a rear extension with glazed surfaces magically transformed not only the interior spaces, but also the look and style of the exterior façade.
Still not sure what we’re talking about? Well, then you’d better take a look at some imagery of this project, completed expertly by London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects.
We kick off with a look at the outside, to see the extension with silicon-jointed glazing and how it brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house. Externally, this design combines traditional materials, such as timber windows and two-tone brickwork, with contemporary elements such as the silicone-jointed glazing in the new rear extension, and a buff render finish.
And let’s not overlook the inviting glow seeping outwards from the house’s interior spaces, a stunning effect that would have been sorely missed had those generous glass panes not been present.
And on the inside? Internally, the objective was open-plan family living. The extensive glazing enables the spaces to be flooded with natural light while, at the same time, ensuring a connection to the mature gardens. The new extension and renovation of the existing dwelling brings period living up to modern day requirements.
Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.
The other side of this generous extension shows off the kitchen and how seeps seamlessly into the living room / lounge area – with both spaces enjoying an abundance of garden views and natural lighting, of course.
See how the neutral colour palette contrasts deliciously with the fresh greens of the yard streaming indoors – now that’s interior designing done right!
Even when retreating into the existing house away from the extension, the light-and-bright effect is still palpable, as the natural lighting continues to light up interior spaces even here.
Let’s take a look at a few more images of this fabulous project.
Next up on our viewing list: This Macclesfield terrace will absolutely steal your heart.