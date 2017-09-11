Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​The glazed extension that turned this house upside down

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern dining room
Loading admin actions …

It’s remarkable how sometimes seemingly small changes can produce striking results. Take today’s homify 360° project, for example, where a rear extension with glazed surfaces magically transformed not only the interior spaces, but also the look and style of the exterior façade.

Still not sure what we’re talking about? Well, then you’d better take a look at some imagery of this project, completed expertly by London-based Des Ewing Residential Architects.

The extension from the outside

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

We kick off with a look at the outside, to see the extension with silicon-jointed glazing and how it brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house. Externally, this design combines traditional materials, such as timber windows and two-tone brickwork, with contemporary elements such as the silicone-jointed glazing in the new rear extension, and a buff render finish.

And let’s not overlook the inviting glow seeping outwards from the house’s interior spaces, a stunning effect that would have been sorely missed had those generous glass panes not been present.

An open style

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern dining room
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

And on the inside? Internally, the objective was open-plan family living. The extensive glazing enables the spaces to be flooded with natural light while, at the same time, ensuring a connection to the mature gardens. The new extension and renovation of the existing dwelling brings period living up to modern day requirements.

Allow our extensive list of professionals (including interior designers, architects, gardeners, lighting experts, etc.) to help you conjure up the house of your dreams.

Another look

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern living room
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

The other side of this generous extension shows off the kitchen and how seeps seamlessly into the living room / lounge area – with both spaces enjoying an abundance of garden views and natural lighting, of course. 

See how the neutral colour palette contrasts deliciously with the fresh greens of the yard streaming indoors – now that’s interior designing done right!

A lasting effect

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Even when retreating into the existing house away from the extension, the light-and-bright effect is still palpable, as the natural lighting continues to light up interior spaces even here. 

Let’s take a look at a few more images of this fabulous project.

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern dining room
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house, Des Ewing Residential Architects Des Ewing Residential Architects Modern houses
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Extension with silicon-jointed glazing brings the outside in to this restored Victorian house

Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects
Des Ewing Residential Architects

Next up on our viewing list: This Macclesfield terrace will absolutely steal your heart.

Behind this door lies a truly world-class barn conversion
Write a comment below and tell us what you think of this design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks