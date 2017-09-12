​Which wall colours for the bedroom?

Your bedroom is the main space in your home where you are most likely to retreat to when in need of rest and recuperation, so it might as well flaunt an appealing design, right? And this brings us to colours; while some hues look neat and nice splashed across all four walls of a room, others tend to become more striking when adorning a single wall. But of course one can also play with unique designs by combining various colours. On the other hand, some soft and neutral tones are always a classic choice.

See how many options we have? And then we haven’t even begun talking about how those colours change a room’s ambience when combined with different décor pieces and furnishings…