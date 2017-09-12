​See how this house got to enjoy superb garden views

For today’s homify 360° highlight we turn to London team Des Ewing Residential Architects, who deserve a world of praise for this insightful creation: a contemporary replacement dwelling and redevelopment of the large private town centre garden.

As the original, modest dwelling on this site had its back turned towards the large private garden (a shame, really), it was decided that the lush nature views had to seep indoors somehow.

Can you guess how it happened?