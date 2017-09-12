​See how this house got to enjoy superb garden views

For today’s homify 360° highlight we turn to London team Des Ewing Residential Architects, who deserve a world of praise for this insightful creation: a contemporary replacement dwelling and redevelopment of the large private town centre garden.
As the original, modest dwelling on this site had its back turned towards the large private garden (a shame, really), it was decided that the lush nature views had to seep indoors somehow.
Can you guess how it happened?
In association with Park Hood Landscape Architects, a new modern design home and garden was completed that superbly enhanced both spaces, not to mention the visual link between them thanks to those generous glass windows.
Before we sneak a peek indoors, let’s first have a look at the splendid touches that keep on adorning the exterior façade. See how elegantly the bold greys contrast with the stark whites, not to mention the lush greens of the garden in the background. And then we don’t even mention how the interior designs seep outdoors via the new glazed surfaces, allowing all colours, patterns and textures to complement one another.
With those fabulous nature views and abundance of natural lighting, these interiors can’t help but look spacious and welcoming. And the fact that this family room flaunts an open-plan layout just adds to the overall beauty.
Our favourite touch? Even though we’re big fans of those floor-to-ceiling glass panes, we must pick the delightful breakfast bar as the winner – what an elegant and unique touch!
Do you see now why a full-on project was necessary to make this view part and parcel of the house? Such a spacious landscape, freshly trimmed lawn, expertly crafted garden and overall welcoming ambience certainly can’t be ignored!
Let’s scope out a few more images before we bid this most memorable project farewell.