Reasons to embrace open plan living

You can't have missed the trend for open plan living that has really taken off in recent years and we are here to tell you that it is resolutely here to stay! Whether it's the feeling of space, the easy relaxation or the scope for interesting furniture that is driving the popularity we can't tell you, but as a whole, the style is only gaining momentum and really taking off!
We thought it might be a good idea to show you some really beautiful examples of open plan living, so you can become a little more acquainted with the trend, as you may have assumed it wouldn't work for you and your home, but we are willing to wager that there are at least some style tips that you could follow.
Let's take a look at some of the key features of open plan living!
Here is the essence of open plan living, all represented in one beautiful picture from Gritti Rollo. One comfortable room has been sparsely, yet functionally furnished to include a living, dining and kitchen area, but the colours, tones and materials used have maintained the feeling of freedom that is so key to this trend.
Nowhere does it look like you would have to step over items to navigate the room, instead, there is a clear and easy route through the space to each separate zone. The medley of neutral colours is nothing short of gorgeous too and exudes a natural calm into the space. Heavenly!
For open plan living to truly feel free and unconstrained, nothing is better than the inclusion of large windows or glazed doors. Giving residents a tangible connection to nature, such additions help to make an open room feel as though it stretches out into the outdoor space and goes on forever.
We love this example, with an entire wall made up of windows and with the leaf-patterned blinds, it almost becomes difficult to see where the room ends and the outside begins. Even a small room would still get this feeling of unrestrained space, so don't fret if your rooms are a little more diminutive.
When you consider open plan living, we think you should, where possible, extend that to the house itself and try to find one that offers you the tranquility and peace of being detached, as well as the connection to nature that is so important, in the form of a garden.
A detached house will be far easier to open up, if you so choose and without neighbours to be concerned about, in glorious summer weather you can open up your doors and windows to really expand the footprint of your home, or add a wonderful terrace, such as this one!
A key part of any home, the kitchen should always seek to be as functional as possible, with style added in. We know that sounds like a bold statement, but what use is a kitchen that looks amazing, but doesn't allow you to easily rustle up a nutritious meal?
Open plan living naturally lends itself to creating some of the most usable, functional and beautiful kitchens out there and it's no surprise, as the notion of free space really works here! Clear counter tops, with no walls, so cooks and diners can converse makes for a fantastic meal time experience and with such a plethora of open space, tidy working is essential, so an open plan/minimalist approach is exceptionally common in kitchens.
If for no other reason, we think you should consider open plan living just so that you can open up your kitchen and dining room into one gorgeous space. Just look at how social, warm and people-centric this room is, then try to tell us you wouldn't love something similar in your own home!
Opening up rooms allows for a greater connection to not only other residents, but the house itself and as you think of alternative ways to cordon off different areas, without the use of overbearing walls, you will naturally become a little more creative in your interior design ways!
We understand that not everybody will like the idea of an open plan office space, as sometimes it is useful to be able to shut everyone else out so you can concentrate, but even if you do have one set room for your serious moments, try to keep it free flowing and open too. Create a room that is easy to navigate, naturally conducive to inviting you to take a seat and comfortable enough that you can get a full days work done before even realising it. You know what? We think our offices could use a little open plan living inspiration too!
If open plan living looks as though it could be for you, take a look at this Ideabook: Beautiful Open Plan Kitchens. As one of the most commonly open plan rooms in the house, we think this is a great place to start!