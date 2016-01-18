Reasons to embrace open plan living

You can't have missed the trend for open plan living that has really taken off in recent years and we are here to tell you that it is resolutely here to stay! Whether it's the feeling of space, the easy relaxation or the scope for interesting furniture that is driving the popularity we can't tell you, but as a whole, the style is only gaining momentum and really taking off!

We thought it might be a good idea to show you some really beautiful examples of open plan living, so you can become a little more acquainted with the trend, as you may have assumed it wouldn't work for you and your home, but we are willing to wager that there are at least some style tips that you could follow.

Let's take a look at some of the key features of open plan living!