The Five Level Fulham Fantasy Home

When you think of traditional London townhouses, what springs to mind? Tall buildings, cramped together with others and a maze of internal rooms? If that is what you picture, prepare to have your mind blown by one of the most beautiful and relaxing London homes we have seen!

With an open plan ground floor extension, harmonious room designs that seek to blend tradition and modernity and a fabulous underground secret all coming together in this one property, we think your opinion of townhouses will be changed forever. We also believe that this astonishing transformation will give you plenty of inspiration for your own home, so what are we waiting for?

Let's take a look!