The Five Level Fulham Fantasy Home

When you think of traditional London townhouses, what springs to mind? Tall buildings, cramped together with others and a maze of internal rooms? If that is what you picture, prepare to have your mind blown by one of the most beautiful and relaxing London homes we have seen!
With an open plan ground floor extension, harmonious room designs that seek to blend tradition and modernity and a fabulous underground secret all coming together in this one property, we think your opinion of townhouses will be changed forever. We also believe that this astonishing transformation will give you plenty of inspiration for your own home, so what are we waiting for?
Let's take a look!
What a fantastic rear view this newly extended and remodelled house has! It's lovely to see that Frost Architects, the team behind the dramatic re-style, have not simply sought to overshadow the traditional look of the house, but have created something perfectly at ease with it, as well as not looking obnoxious next to the neighbouring properties.
A deceptively simple rear façade, we know there is a lot more than instantly meets the eye, so we think we should get in a little closer to astonish you with the details!
Wow, wow, wow! Don't you just love it when a house can surprise you like this? We were happily looking up at the height of the property and taking in the beauty of the simple open plan ground floor extension, then we moved in a little closer and a hidden basement conversion springs up right in front of us!
Creating a wealth of extra space, which is never a bad thing in London, this subtle yet absolutely gorgeous addition is on a strictly need to know basis. The glass safety rail threw us, as we couldn't see it from a little further back, but now we've seen this, we need to see even more!
You might be wondering what the front of such a fantastically daring and different house looks like and we are happy to report that it is very traditional! Not seeking to detract from the original styling at all, this glorious townhouse has been kept deceptively simple and demure, allowing it to perfectly coexist with its neighbours.
We actually love it when house remodelling projects are undetectable from the front, as it is always such a fun surprise later on and makes you truly appreciate the work, harmonious design and sensitive approaches that have all played a major part. Just look at that tile work too! There isn't a single thing we don't adore about this house!
Of course, any transformation project will be designed to add a little more usable space to a home and this is a wonderful and refreshingly modern room for a traditional townhouse. An open plan utopia, this one room encompasses the needs of any household, from cooking to eating and relaxing, all with the added benefit of a gorgeous view of the garden.
This is clearly a home that doesn't shy away from modern additions, but there is something so gentle about the acceptance of them. Let's see how the rest of the house looks!
Old and new are joining together to create a wonderfully clam and relaxing home and we think this living room is the perfect demonstration of just how the new additions have been accepted by an older property.
A cool neutral wall colour and traditional fireplace are being perfectly supported by modern built-in furniture and bookshelves in a bid to make the transition from traditional frontage to contemporary rear as seamless as possible and it is working! Nothing is trying to overshadow the room as a whole and all that you are left with is a pretty and functional space that must be lovely to spend time in.
You must know by now how much we love continuity in build projects, so this built-in cabinet, which is a perfect match to that in the living room, is really floating our boat! By opting for the same styling, similar wall colour and simple decoration, there is no one element of this stunning home that really stands out and we think that's the point of good design. Everything simply works together to create something far larger than individual nuances and in this case, the sum total is a truly covetable and comfortable home. Divine!
