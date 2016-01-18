The slacker's guide to a quick home clean up

Who hasn't experienced it? The phone rings and a friend announces they're visiting shortly. Cue chaos at home! So, how do you clean up quickly when nothing is tidy or organised? Don’t worry! With a few simple tricks the house will look much better in no time.

The most important thing to remember here is to take the perspective of your guest. Wear your “guest glasses” and imagine visiting your home. When the time to clean is short it’s best to begin from the front door and feel your way through home, much like a visitor would. Pay immediate attention to the things that look unsightly upon first arriving and take it from there.

Don’t forget to take notes and, as always, be inspired!