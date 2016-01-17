Top 5 Projects of the Week: An Upgraded Family Terrace to Home Décor Trends for 2016

Brew yourself a hot drink, grab a blanket and get comfortable in your favourite spot, it's time once again for our homify Top 5 Projects Of The Week. An opportunity to catch up on the most read, shared and discussed articles of the last week, which you may have missed. We know you're busy people so don't take it personally!
Our first project is an end terrace in London that got upgraded from nice to NICE! You'll also have a chance to revisit our picks of the home décor trends we expect to see a lot of during 2016, as well as a the UK's best mansions, a sublime South Korean family home and beautiful modern garden designs.
Phew! A really diverse and interesting set of projects… it's been a good week.
The cream of the crop this week is this lovely London family home, which was in need of expansion. The construction team responsible for this lovely extension, London Building Renovation, set their sights on improving existing design plans to create something truly perfect for the clients.
After discussing the layout with their clients, an improved scheme was devised, which included providing a storm porch to break up the roof line at the front, heavily detailed brick work to frame the door and mimic the existing house, relocating the toilet from the rear to the front of the house in the entrance hall, creating a small corridor that would provide a separate and closed off utility area, a lot of storage and most importantly a home office, to allow the clients to work from home.
We think the results are really great and many of you agreed!
What lies ahead in 2016? Hopefully health, wealth and happiness for everyone and while we can’t make any concrete predictions, we can look ahead to the upcoming interior design trends that you should be on the lookout for.
Our look at some of the forthcoming home fashions for the next twelve months was our second most popular article of the week, which was of no surprise to us as we know what a trendy readership homify has!
So, if you missed the article first time around but like to stay current with all things, including your home, check it out!
Taking homify bronze this week is our look at the best mansions in the UK, as part of our ever popular Saturday morning Top 10 series.
These ultra luxe dwellings always seem to have some fantastic heritage and history attached to them and more often than not, look grand enough to have been built for a film set, yet they are family homes and the UK has a wealth of them!
So if you're feeling flush at the moment or just like looking at fantastic houses, come with us on a tour…
Quite a first impression, huh? Apparently so, this fabulous South Korean family home was a huge attraction on homify this week and with good reason.
MLNP Architects created a home where architecture and interiors are without limitation. The project’s vision was focused on meeting the needs of the future owners, while also allowing for unlimited creative freedom that took an extra step beyond the standard home trends.
Formed as a unique interpretation of a barn-like structure, the new home’s exterior is so visually stimulating thanks to a bold form and a unique blend of materials and finishes. The décor found inside is filled with imagination and character, as well as being so very practical.
Wonderful!
Before we leaf (sorry!) you alone, we'll give you the opportunity to take a second look at these gorgeous garden ideas for modern homes, which completes our Top 5.
We know that not every home is fortunate enough to have some outdoor space, so it’s a shame when those that do don’t seem to make the most of it or put it to good use. There are many reasons why this happens but a common one is that people don’t feel confident enough when tackling a green project, or want to design something that will fit with the style of their home but don’t know where to start.
For those of you that like a modern feel to your home, we honed in on some of our favourite features that will help you create a contemporary garden space that you can be proud of. Don’t fret if you aren't a natural gardener, as modern garden design focuses on simple and elegant solutions that anyone will be able to replicate in a weekend… let's get to work!
Hope to see you here again next week…