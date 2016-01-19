A Formidable Modern Family Home

Complemented with the best in modern essentials, the following home is tailor designed to be the perfect family setting. Upon entering, the modernity becomes immediately noticeable with guests being greeted by an amazing timber staircase that appears to float up the wall. Of course the amazement doesn't end there as every room appears to have something eye-catching or memorable inside.
One moves effortlessly through the home thanks to an intuitive layout that promotes a natural sense of flow. We're able to experience this thanks to the perfectly captured photography of Stockhausen Fotodesign.
The architects of this build received a very specific design brief. Their clients had established a distinct aesthetic desire, which was characterised by white-on-white walls with black accents. To achieve their client's desires, the architects expressed this specific aesthetic both on the inside and exterior. The building's form takes cues from minimalism architecture with its refined shape and limited features.
There are days when a gathering of family and friends starts right here inside the kitchen. On homify we've noticed that kitchens have evolved into spaces that can serve many functions and promote a high level of engagement. This is one kitchen where a many can gather under a variety of circumstances.
Options are plentiful here and can be utilised at the discretion of the users. When the kids get bored they can head straight into the garden while remaining within gaze of the adults who can continue socialising along the island bench. There are times when the adults can tuck the kids into bed and remain right here until the early hours of the morning.
The lounge is a simple stage set for the family to fill their time as they please. There are many creature comforts in this living space to ensure those staying can enjoy the best in modern living. The white scheme gives the room height and further contributes to a sense of openness established by the full height windows.
Not every room in the home is for fun and socialising. There's a small office up the stairs that is for the owners to work from home when required. It is not the largest space but it's perfectly coordinated for its use. We simply love how brightly the room is lit, which will sure help anyone needing to work hard at their job. The in-built desk incorporates not only working surfaces but shelves and storage options aplenty.
Up the stairs the home splits into private areas of the bedrooms, bathrooms and office. Thanks to a smart layout, the result is a logical and beautiful series of rooms. Featured is the family bathroom which, thanks to its well organised spatial arrangement, provides a welcoming and inviting atmosphere.
We alluded to the floating staircase earlier in the article, so here it is! The stairs really do seem to float upwards thanks to the lack of balustrades or any form of framing underneath. Overall, the context is a curious mix of coarse grain, represented by the timber stairs and the smooth surfaces seen via the concrete floor.
