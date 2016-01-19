A Formidable Modern Family Home

Complemented with the best in modern essentials, the following home is tailor designed to be the perfect family setting. Upon entering, the modernity becomes immediately noticeable with guests being greeted by an amazing timber staircase that appears to float up the wall. Of course the amazement doesn't end there as every room appears to have something eye-catching or memorable inside.

One moves effortlessly through the home thanks to an intuitive layout that promotes a natural sense of flow. We're able to experience this thanks to the perfectly captured photography of Stockhausen Fotodesign.